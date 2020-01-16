advertisement

Bucks County High School Wrestling Summary: January 15th

Central Bucks South 46, Pennridge 36: A large Eddie McDonald pin (£ 182) helped the titans rise in a game at the Suburban One League Continental Conference on Wednesday.

“Eddie really prevailed for us,” said Chris Meister, former Archbishop Wood coach, in his first year at Central Bucks South.

“It’s difficult as a newcomer in the wrestling at 182. You can really compete with older people, but Eddie keeps working and it paid off tonight. We had to win with the upper weights on this track and we did it.”

“I’m happy for all the boys. They’re starting to see what the coaches are trying to do and they shop. This was our first conference win and it feels good. We lost to Souderton by one point.” It was great to get this. “

Pennridge Senior Logan Green, a PIAA qualifier from last season, marked the night for the Rams with a 45 second pin at 195. The win brought Green to 19-3 in the season.

Pennsbury 69, William Tennent 9: The Falcons won six games by autumn and used five losses to run away with the SOL National Conference victory.

Jared Kelleher started the night with a pin at 120 for the Falcons, but Tennents T.J. England nodded with one of him at 126. Pennsbury then took command, with Mason Grodzki’s decision win at 132 pins by Ryan McGurrin and A.J. Stephenson and just like that it was 21-6. Pennsbury’s other winners in the fall were Michael Molloy, Malcolm Hunt and Ben Fritzsche.

Tennent’s other win came from Christian Amato with 285.

Abington 50, Plymouth Whitemarsh 18: A 106 pound Jake Werner pin got the Ghosts going and ended with victories in six of the first seven weights that ended prematurely in this SOL American win.

Abington also won victories with 113 and 120 and then got pens from Jake Rose (138), Nicholas Castorina (160), Robert Glemser (182) and Sam Giordano (195).

