HORSHAM – Sure, it hurt.

Make most one-point losses.

What really hurts is one-point losses with a mooring at the PIAA state tournament on the line.

Central Bucks East’s second year Quinn Collins knows everything about it.

“I lost a point in the game to get to Hershey,” said Collins. “But in retrospect, this loss helped me. You learn a lot more from your losses than from your profits. If I won this match and went to a state, it might not drive me as much as if I lost that match.

“Now I’m working harder and trying to get better so that it doesn’t happen to me again.”

Collins, who was fighting for Archbishop Wood, lost 4-3 to Father Judge’s Brenden Spicer last March for fourth place in the PIAA Northeast Regional tournament.

“This is a bad region and the first four go to states,” said Dave Scarpill, the experienced coach at Central Bucks East. “Doing what he did as a freshman at that weight (170 pounds) really shows you something. He has a lot of talent and can always get better. He is young and has the face of a little boy, but wrestles on the mat like a man.

“It was great to add him to the program. We had a hole in his weight class (195) and it will really help us if he fills it up.”

Collins spent about a month of this school year at Lansdale Catholic before his family moved to the Central Bucks East region.

“It was great,” said Collins. “I made a lot of friends and everyone was very helpful. The coaches and the guys in the team immediately accepted me and will do anything to improve you.”

Collins won 31 games for the Vikings as a freshman, from numerous positions in the lineup.

“He was wrestling with 220, 195, 182, 170,” said Scarpill. “He was everywhere and did what he could to help her team.

“It shows you what kind of child he is. He wanted to help wherever he could. “

While he’s 195 now, Collins is likely to drop to 182 in the postseason.

“I’ll probably try going to 182,” said Collins. “I think that would be the best place for me. I’m going to work my way down from 195 and do it right. “

As one of six children, Collins could have a familiar face with the Patriots next season.

“I have an eighth-grade brother and he wrestles,” said Collins. “He’s only 13, but he’s 5-11 and 230 pounds. It would be really cool to have him on the team. Hopefully that will happen.”

This is a story for later. Collins is currently focused on helping the patriots during the regular season and making this first trip to Hershey.

“He definitely has the ability to get into states,” said Scarpill. “Heck, he almost made it as a newbie with a heavier weight and that’s really hard to do.

“He knows what is important and the experience he gained last year will only help him get ahead. He is ready to go and we are all excited to see how he is doing. Quinn just fell on our lap and had a really good child, and a qualified wrestler is also a real bonus for our program. “

