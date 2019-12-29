advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Saturday

December 28, 2019 at 11:13 p.m.

Bucks County High School Wrestling Summary: December 28th

Ralph Wetzel Classic: Central Bucks East ended the tournament, which ended on Saturday, with 156 points, defeating Interboro in second place in a field with 35 teams. Danny Eckley (second place, £ 220) and Quinn Collins (third place, £ 195) were the top finishers of the patriots.

Bensalem had three winners – Kevin Baker (132), Connor Eck (145) and John Klewin (285). Central Bucks West had two gold medalists in Teague McCormack (103) and Carl DiGiorgio (195). Host Hatboro-Horsham had two winners, AJ Tamburino won with 152 and Logan Flynn with 220. TJ England by William Tennent won with 126.

