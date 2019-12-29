advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Saturday

December 28, 2019 at 8:07 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: December 28th

Central Bucks East 57, Friends 47: When the Patriots reached the final of the Cactus Jam in Phoenix, Arizona, Jack Hamilton scored 16 points, Joe Jackman seven points and five rebounds and five assists in defeating New York’s opponents. East will play for the championship on Monday.

West Chester Rustin 44, Souderton 40: Brian Reiner reached a team high of 12, but Souderton ended a close game in the finals of the Rustin tournament. Jason Price added 10 points.

Pennridge 64, Avon Grove 32: Pennridge recovered from his first loss with a great success in the third game of the Boyertown Bears Classic. Christian Guldin scored 13, while Trent Fisher had 12 and Ryan Benscoter 10.

Salisbury 57, Quakertown 33: The Panthers scored just three points in the fourth quarter and fell in the game for third place in the Salisbury tournament. Ty Wicken had nine points ahead of Quakertown’s goal scorers.

