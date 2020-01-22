advertisement

Australian economics editor Adam Creighton says it is “extremely difficult” to predict the relationship between the environment and the economy.

The International Monetary Fund proposed to the Reserve Bank of Australia to buy privately owned Australian coal and coal-fired power plants to avoid an economic crisis caused by climate change.

Mr. Creighton said Sky News presenter Peta Credlin that the central bank’s proposal to buy these assets was “fairly absurd” and said that “international bureaucracies” like the IMF had “so many people to write about”.

The Australian reported on Wednesday that a significant decline in investments in renewable energies last year would put the power grid under considerable pressure.

“The economy and science of renewable energy has received so little attention compared to the enthusiasm for the various goals,” said Creighton.

Picture: Getty

