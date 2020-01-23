advertisement

Earthquakes felt in the Red Deer area have been linked again to nearby hydraulic fractures, the Alberta energy regulator confirmed.

Central Alberta earthquakes that caused damage to the structure and briefly devastated energy in parts of Lake Sylvan City were caused by a bloated oil field, says an Alberta energy regulator report.

An investigation by EAR and its Alberta Geological Survey (AGS), determines seismic activity on March 4 last year and March 19, 2018 in the Red Deer area is caused by hydraulic fractures, the process of liquid injection to release rock formations and free high hydrocarbons.

That kind of earthquake activity was not known in the area, but was very visible when it happened, the report said.

“Within Alberta, most of the earthquake-induced activity is concentrated in the Duvernay Formation development areas near Fox Creek,” she states.

“However, the recent events (March 19, 2018 and March 4, 2019) were large enough to be felt by nearby residents in the City of Red Deer who were between 4-10 km away.”

He says such seismic activity in a typically more stable area “was suspicious, given the recent development of the Duvernay East Shale Basin.”

The magnitude 4.18 earthquake on March 4, 2019 occurred near where Vesta Energy had carried out fracking and the company’s activities there were suspended by the EAR.

“Damage complaints from the event were accepted,” the report states.

None of the tremors caused any injuries.

He also says that a small group of 2.0 magnitude earthquakes in the area is also attributed to fracking and that at least 13 new earthquake clusters caused by fracking have been found through his investigation.

A Fortis Alberta spokeswoman said they discovered a problem at their Lake Sylvan substation at 5:55 a.m. that day “that power had disappeared”.

“This is at the same time that reports of an earthquake in the area started to come in,” Alana Antonelli added.

Power was restored to all 4,600 of its affected customers in about 90 minutes or less, she said.

Before the investigation was completed, Antonelli said “it is still too early to say that the disruption to the substation was caused by the earthquake, but we can probably assume they were related.”

A few days after the March 4 event, Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said there is no need to be alarmed

“We are aware of the conversation about the hydraulic fracturing process,” he said.

“However at this time, we are confident in the ability of the Alberta Energy Regulator (and the province) to protect Alberta’s health and safety, striking a balance in terms of sustainable economic growth,” he said in a written statement.

The EAR and AGS use over 50 monitoring systems across the province to measure and study seismic activity – an issue that requires much more information, the provincial regulator said.

“This approach is constantly being refined as many of the basic features are incompletely recognized, new earthquake clusters continue to emerge, emergence continues to evolve, and our understanding of the triggering mechanisms of these earthquakes increases,” the report said.

In a statement, Vesta Energy said it continues to operate in areas of potential seismic activity while complying with EAR regulations.

“Vesta has sophisticated monitoring equipment deployed throughout its perimeter of operation to detect seismic activity and works with the EAR as needed to report any seismic event detection in the area,” she said.

“The safety of employees, contractors and communities near our operations is essential to Vesta.”

