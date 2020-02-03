advertisement

20 new stores will increase the number of Centra stores in Ireland to just under 500.

Irish convenience retailer Centra has announced it will open 20 new stores this year and create 480 new jobs in Ireland.

Centra’s plans are based on the announcement of record sales of EUR 1.7 billion in 2019, an increase of 4% over the previous year.

The new stores and new jobs will be part of a € 27 million investment package that will also transform a number of stores across the country. Centra currently has nearly 11,000 employees in 473 stores in Ireland.

According to Centra, the increase in sales is due to a repositioning of the 2016 brand that offers healthier foods – including new vegan, vegetarian and prepared dinners – and the success of Frank and Honest Coffee and Moo’s “Inspired By” gourmet range. d ice cream kiosk.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of Centra, said at Centra’s annual meeting at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney: “Centra continued to gain strength in 2019 and benefited from the repositioning of the brand a few years ago to enhance the convenience store experience change.

“People are increasingly seeing Centra as a target business. So we see an increase in visitor numbers when consumer groups eat together in the store or run a top-up shop for dinner.” We continue to exceed buyers’ expectations by introducing new innovative and healthy ranges and working hard to ensure that our customers have a great experience in our stores.

“Without our retailers, who are among the best entrepreneurs in Ireland, we couldn’t deliver any of that. They took up our new ideas and provided us with their own innovative solutions for distribution in the network. As a result, Centra continues to be a leader in the convenience market. “

