advertisement

The Celtics shot by Jaylen Brown (center) is blocked on the left by Anthony Davis (Lakers), while Danny Green (Lakers) helps defend in the first half of Monday’s game in Boston. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

LeBron James the Lakers will face the Celtics in Boston in the first half of Monday. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Boston Celtics striker Jayson Tatum (0) will go to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers Rondo (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston on Monday, January 20, 2020, and striker LeBron James (23). (AP Photo (Charles Krupa)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (23) throws a setback as he passes Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston on Monday, January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Boston, Massachusetts – January 20: JaVale McGee # 7 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Daniel Theis # 27 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)



Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James greets his teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Monday, January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics striker Jayson Tatum (right) passes Dwight Howard (39), the center of Los Angeles Lakers, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa) advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel argues during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston on January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Boston, Massachusetts – January 20: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers leads his team during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and striker Anthony Davis from Lakers are on their way to the basket in the first half of Monday in Boston. The Celtics overtook the Lakers on Davis’ return after an injury, giving them the worst loss of the season with 139: 107. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)



Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis (3) and Guard Danny Green (14) fight Jaylen Brown (7) of Boston Celtics for a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, January 20 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Brad Stevens, head coach of Boston Celtics, calls his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Boston on January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Boston, Massachusetts – January 20: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket past Gordon Hayward # 20 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (23) jumps towards a pass as he is in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, January 20, 2020, by Boston striker Gordon Hayward (20) Celtics, is covered. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics ‘Kemba Walker (8) drives past Los Angeles Lakers’ Avery Bradley (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston on Monday, January 20, 2020, showing LeBron James (23). AP Photo (Charles Krupa)



Boston Celtics Center Enes Kanter (11) is surrounded by Los Angeles Lakers as he tries to track his rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston on Monday, January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 20: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James wears a warm-up shirt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston on January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Rapper Snoop Dogg gestures to fans before the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers in Boston, Monday, January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Boston, Massachusetts – January 20: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)



BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 20: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis # 3 watch during the national anthem chant before the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis will warm up before the first half of an NBA basketball game against Boston Celtics on Monday, January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James will warm up before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston on January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

BOSTON – For the Lakers, a night that turned out to be special fell completely flat.

It was a game in Boston, their most historic NBA rival, and the Lakers finally got Anthony Davis back on the pitch after five games to watch Martin Luther King Jr. Day on TV. They gave 55 seconds of their best and went 8-0 up, which felt like the start of an energetic performance.

Then it fell apart, drubbing between 139 and 107. This was the worst loss of the season for a Lakers team (34-9) who hasn’t lost that much so far.

It got lost on the edges where the hustle and bustle counts the most: on the glass, on sloppy passes, on badly thought shots. The Celtics, who had lost three in a row, were relentless, hit the jar for 14 offensive rebounds (13 in the first half) and then poured it on in the second half, ending with 16 3-point baskets.

Enes Kanter had all 18 points in the first half. Jayson Tatum ended the game in the second round with the best 27 points, one of three Celtics who scored at least 20 points.

The Lakers were 31 points nine minutes from the end when both teams undercut the starters. After flicking each other over misunderstandings and mistakes at both ends, the Lakers seemed happy enough to spend the last few minutes of the blowout without making any cosmetic improvements.

The Celtics had 24 second chance points and 28 points less than the Lakers 15 sales. The Lakers had no real response at any time.

Davis (was rusted, shot 3-7 and was faced with an early foul when he was moving at the same pace that he had before his serious crash two weeks earlier. Since Davis was missing as a credible offensive threat, the Celtics turned Increases the pressure on LeBron James, who played 13 assists, but whose own shot was relatively unfavorable (5 for 12, 15 points).

With the win, Kemba Walker finally caught a white whale, which he had hunted for his entire professional career: he beat James. Before joining Celtics this summer, Walker had won 28-0 against James (and lost to James in the 2019 All-Star game). He ended the game with 20 points in the 8v13 shootout and scored a particularly lethal goal during a 35-25 Celtics run in the third quarter that sealed the game result.

More about this story.

Welcome back, @ AntDavis23 🛑 # LakeShow pic.twitter.com/T5GObAxfCX

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 21, 2020

Kemba taps it in and in! Lak @ Lakers 26 @ celtics 24

📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/AitYPMRruL

– NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2020

Jaylen Brown rises 😱💥

📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/MtyAaBqExW

– NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2020

advertisement