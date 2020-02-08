advertisement

BOSTON – As good as the Celtics have played lately, Guard Marcus Smart believes they can play even better.

Jayson Tatum had seven threes and scored 32 points to get Boston out of TD Garden in the 112: 107 win over Atlanta on Friday night.

With eight of the next nine Celtics teams currently in the playoff competition, Smart knows that there will be no room for rounds in the next few weeks.

“This is something we as a team are still learning and where we can do even better,” said Smart. “We have to play until the last summer. That makes us a great team. We still have a lot to learn. But I like them the way we did tonight.”

It was the eighth game in a row for Tatum with at least 20 points. Enes Kanter added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Romeo Langford threw 16 points off the bench when Boston won for the sixth time in a row.

Atlanta led at halftime, although only nine players were available and they played without Trae Young, DeAndrew Bembry, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando. But the Hawks fought for shots in the second half.

They came to play a John Collins dunk with 41.3 seconds within 110-107. The Hawks pulled the ball back 18.3 seconds ahead, but Kevin Huerter and Brandon Goodwin both remained empty after 3 seconds. Langford prevented the rebound, was fouled and hit his two free throws.

“I felt much more comfortable,” said Langford, who temporarily protected Vince Carter just a game away from the start of his first career. “It took me a little bit to understand the rhythm of the game, but when I ran up and down a bit I felt like I belonged out there.”

Collins led Atlanta with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Huerter ended with 25 points.

The Hawks kept the game tight, even though Clint Capela, Dewayne Dedmon and Skal Labissiere, who had not yet joined the team and were waiting for their deals to be officially closed, had not yet been completed.

“We only have to play with difficulty, whether we are understaffed or not,” said Huerter. “It’s the kind of thing you have to do to put games together. Hopefully we can get more people onto the pitch on Sunday.”

The Celtics also lacked starters with Jaylen Brown (sprain on the right ankle), Gordon Hayward (pain in the left foot) and Daniel Theis (sprain on the right ankle).

Boston took advantage of the gaps in the Atlanta lineup to score a 21-7 lead that included 17 combined points from Tatum and Walker.

But Boston’s second unit of Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams, Vincent Poirier, Brad Wannamaker and Tremont Waters shot only 1 out of 8 in the final 6:46 of the opening quarter. Atlanta ended the period 28-26 points, receiving 11 points from Collins and 10 from Huerter.

The Hawks defeated the Celtics 29:26 in the second quarter and took the lead 55: 54. The Celtics replied and outperformed Atlanta 22:11 in the final 7:29 game of the third quarter to take an 87:73 lead over the fourth.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Crashed an Eastern Conference – worse at 6:22 on the road at a loss. … In the third quarter, only 6 for 21 shot out of the field (five sales).

Celtics: Improves to 35-9 if 100 or more points are scored.

Honoring Carter

Danny Ainge, president of Celtics for basketball, presented Carter with a plaque before the game, on which he was congratulated for his “Hall of Fame career in season 22”. On the plaque was a photo of Carter – then with the Raptors – who shot a jumper over Paul Pierce. It also contained logos of the eight NBA teams that 43-year-old Carter played for during his career.

Celtics fans later cheered when he checked into the game in the middle of the first quarter.

NEXT

Hawks: Visit Knicks on Sunday.

Celtics: in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

