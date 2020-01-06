advertisement

The Boston Celtics announced point guard Kemba Walker out for the team’s game Monday night at the Washington Wizards due to illness, the team announced Sunday.

The three-time All-Star Walker will be forced to miss his third consecutive game, with backup shooter Romeo Langford also set to miss the game due to illness.

Boston has won each of its last two games without Walker, with the Celtics defeating the Eastern Conference of Atlanta (109-106) and Chicago (111-104). The Celtics trio of Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum each scored over 20 points in the game over two victories in receiving the ball from Walker’s absence.

The nine-year veteran Walker, in his first season with the Celtics, is averaging a team-best 22.5 points and 5.2 assists per game this season, his fifth consecutive season averaging more than 20 ppg.

The Celtics won their only preliminary meeting with the Wizards this season, 140-133, on November 13 in Boston. Walker led seven Celtics in double figures that night with 25 points.

