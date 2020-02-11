advertisement

St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup draw “no one wanted”, admitted manager Tommy Wright.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t be the team to end Celtic’s incredible winning streak in national knockout competitions.

“The important thing was to be in the hat,” said Wright, whose team will host the Hoops at the end of the month in the quarterfinals.

“We probably got the draw that nobody wanted when you consider that Celtic have won so many cup matches. I think it’s 33 on the rebound.

“But we’ll deal with it when he shows up. I’m just glad we’re in the draw and having a home game.

“We didn’t play well against Celtic. It is a situation between David and Goliath, but we know that upheavals can occur in the cups.

“The draw is over now and I’m focusing on the three league games in between. My goal is to get three points against Motherwell. “

If they win these three points at McDiarmid Park tomorrow night, the Saints will have a chance to move up one place.

“I’m looking to catch Kilmarnock, which is a two-point gap,” he said. “This must be the goal.

“And I’m looking for my team to do better against Motherwell compared to the last time. It was painful.

“The results and the way the matches end, the reality of the cloud sometimes because we had a good chance before scoring and there was nothing in the match.

“When we lost 1-0, the reaction was totally wrong and we capitulated.

“In the match here, we should have won. We missed a penalty and Mark Gillespie was the man of the match.

“Motherwell fully deserves to be ahead of us because she has won more games. We have had too many draws.

“They’ve converted draws to wins and that’s how they have had a great season so far.

“There is not much between the two teams and they will know it.

“We are in a better place and need to maintain the level of performance. If we do, I am confident that we will gain more points. “

Drey Wright was one of the Saints’ best players against Ayr United, and making sure the winger did not follow Matty Kennedy of Perth is a priority off the field.

“I see Drey training every day and I know he’s back to his best,” said Wright. “He just needs to have that level of performance consistently now.

“There is someone – there are others – whom I have informed the club that I want to sign.

“Ideally, I would have liked it to be done sooner, but we had other urgent problems in the window.

“I don’t see it as a club where we could possibly lose Drey and Matty Kennedy in one season. Hopefully this will be resolved.

“I imagine the club made contact and started rolling the ball.”

Wright added, “I don’t use injuries as an excuse, but losing Drey last year was a big blow for us. I think it affected us.

“We would have won more games and got those three or four more points that would have put us in the top six.

“When you come back from a long-term injury, it takes time. But I know how good it is and I want to keep it. “

It is likely that the same team of players will be available for Wright tomorrow.

He reported: “Michael O’Halloran is still going to be in doubt but making good progress. Murray Davidson is still absent.

“Steven Anderson is back with us and he is also injured. There were no new injuries from Saturday’s game.

“Given the conditions and the difficult game we had this Wednesday evening, we are very lucky.”

Meanwhile, Wright wished loan midfielder Ross Callachan well after breaking his leg on Saturday playing for Dundee.

“It is not beautiful and I heard about it after the match,” he said. “I sent him a message and I hope his operation is going well.

“It is difficult for him to return this season, but I wish him a speedy recovery.”

