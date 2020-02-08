advertisement

Six nations: Ireland versus Wales

Kicking off: 2.15 p.m. venue: Aviva Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times live blog starts at 1:45 p.m. On TV: Live on Virgin Media One and ITV.

It could be a little stormy. It’s been like this between these rivals for some time now, and adding Storm Ciara to the mix can result in a traditional, run-down and dirty Celtic derby.

Although the worst of Ciara is expected to hit the west and north, especially tomorrow, heavy rain is expected to arrive at 3 a.m., with strong and gusty winds.

Along with this unpredictable factor, all but three of the XVs starting with the Guinness Pro14, including Dan Biggar and Taulupe Faletau, are just the most recent departures in the Premiership.

In addition, 15 of the 30 know each other through Lions tours and you know what they say about familiarity. Surely no two opponents of the Guinness Six Nations 2020 will know each other so well.

It’s a little early for storm clouds to gather over newly promoted Andy Farrell and newly installed Wayne Pivac, but aside from being an eliminator for Grand Slam and Triple Crown, the outcome of this game could make a huge contribution to Definition of the first game accomplish six nations campaigns. Being home is perhaps even more important for Farrells Ireland.

The uncertainties of the weather should ensure that the revolution, like the parliamentary elections, could be delayed. Conditions can underline the importance of the basics, be it Scrum, Lineout, Maul, Kicking Game or Defense.

Romain Poite usually plays an important role in the games he directs as a referee. Given the likelihood of more crowding occurring in wet weather, this may be even more true today. There were only seven scrums in the last week, but with countless resets. Both Ireland and Wales were disappointed with some of the penalties they imposed last weekend, and one of them could be again today.

Poite tends to be content with the scrum that goes on in whatever way, and after giving his impression early, he usually stays with that image. In this light, Tadhg Furlong’s recovery from a calf injury and the well-being of David Kilcoyne are welcome. Ireland appears to have the greater crush to start and end the game.

Even more worrying was the relative lack of buying that Ireland had pulled out of its mouth last week. The Irish lineout is a major source of their trials, and their mouths are usually a major strength. It can’t hurt that last week’s meager returns must have made it a main focus this week.

It could also be a day for experienced Conor Murray-Johnny Sexton controllers at the wheel. Sexton showed little sign of his seven-week layoff last week, but should be sharper for the start, even though Wales have an excellent kick-chase game after Leihg Halfpenny has returned to his commanding best.

Old saying

It is even possible that the nature of this encounter also corresponds to the axis of Bundee Aki-Robbie Henshaw. Ireland’s work on collisions and defensive speed still needs to be stepped up, and the arrival of the Grand Slam champions will focus on the mind. As fifth against fourth in the world rankings, this fourth rank is at stake.

However, as always, there is so much of that special Celtic derby that day. The throw could also be important. Given Cardiff in March last year, neither team would want to catch up in the second half. When the rain arrives halfway, it appears to be a day when you use the wind for the first time and get it to tell.

Last weekend’s opening round was a reminder that away wins in the Six Nations are not easy, and therefore underscores the old saying that a team has to win their home games.

Losing a game at home and winning the title can be done. Wales proved this in 2013 when it recovered from a 30-2 home loss to Ireland and eventually won the title with a 30-3 win in a title fight against England on the final day.

However, this is still the only time that champions have lost at home since the title was shared between Wales and France in 1988 when they won a Grand Slam 10: 9 against the Welshman in Cardiff on the last day.

In other words, Wales’ success in the past 31 years in 2013 remains the only opportunity the champions lost at home. Given that Twickenham and Stade de France are still on the Irish way, the chances of winning the Six Nations Trophy would likely decrease to around 30/1 if lost to Wales.

The Welsh arrive with a strut. At home, they are confidently expected to win. After reaching the top of a World Cup semi-final, they extended their winning run in the Six Nations to eight with last week’s win.

But it’s hard to know what to think about this win against an Azzurri whose defense was particularly poor, and this win goes back to their last visit here in 2018, when Ireland defeated them 37:27.

It’s a notoriously difficult game, though Wales haven’t won here in the Six Nations since 2012 and the last away win in the 2013 Six Nations Championship was between them. And there are usually little moments that are more important when they go out with the home team.

Though the Irish team’s performance in 2019 turned out to be a bit embarrassed, Ireland should be the better country for last week’s hard-won victory against the Scots after a preparatory game against the barbarians. You’ll also be aware that while this isn’t a must for the title, it’s not far from it. In a kind of edge-of-the-seat ride until the wee hours of the morning, Ireland to get the edge.

IRELAND: Jordan Larmour (Leinster); Andrew Conway (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster); Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, Capt), Conor Murray (Munster); Cian Healy (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Münster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Münster )). Replacement: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Max Deegan (Leinster), John Cooney (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Keith Earls (Munster).

WALES: Leigh Halfpenny (scarlet red); George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Cardiff); Dan Biggar (Northampton), Tomos Williams (Cardiff); Wyn Jones (scarlet), Ken Owens (scarlet), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Jake Ball (scarlet), Alun Wyn Jones (osprey), Aaron Wainwright (kite), Justin Tipuric (osprey), Taulupe Faletau (Bad). Replacement: Ryan Elias (scarlet), Rhys Carre (Saracens), Leon Brown (dragon), Adam Beard (osprey), Ross Moriarty (dragon), Gareth Davies (scarlet), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Johnny McNicholl (scarlet).

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant Referees: Luke Pearce (England), Mike Fraser (New Zealand)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand).

Overall, head to head: Play 129. Ireland 53 wins, Wales 69 wins, 7 draws.

Last five meetings: Previous results: (2019) Ireland 19 Wales 10 (Dublin). Wales 17 Ireland 22 (Cardiff). Wales 25 Ireland 7 (Cardiff). (2018) Ireland 37 Wales 27 (Dublin). (2017) Wales 22 Ireland 9 (Cardiff).

betting (Paddy Power): 8/13 Ireland, 16/1 draw, 6/4 Wales. Handicap Odds (Wales +3 points) Evens Ireland, 16/1 Draw, Evens Wales.

Forecast: Ireland to win.

