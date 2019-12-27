advertisement

St Mirren 1 Celtic 2

Celtic remain at the top of the Scottish championship five points ahead of Rangers after beating St Mirren 2-1 in Paisley.

Midfielder Callum McGregor and winger James Forrest provided a solid lead in the first half.

The attitude and spirit of the home team were preserved and they reduced the deficit in the 89th minute with a deflected free kick from Cammy MacPherson, but it was too late for the buddies to complete the turnaround.

The Rangers, who have a game against the Hoops, defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 at Ibrox, creating an exciting and significant duel between the Glasgow giants at Parkhead on Sunday.

The hardworking and organized paisley men tried to hold visitors back in the early stages.

In the 14th minute, Hoops goalkeeper Fraser Forster was asked to deal with a close volley from Ilkay Durmus after Jon Obika shook off defender Kristoffer Ajer’s attention to score a cross.

At the other end, keeper Vaclav Hladky tore Parkhead midfielder Olivier Ntcham out of the air.

McGregor’s goal came in the 22nd minute after Sam Foley of St. Mirren granted possession in the middle of the park and Ryan Christie striker Odsonne Edouard raced to the left.

Although the Frenchman’s touch in the box seemed heavy, Hladky and the saints’ defenders got caught, and after McGregor’s first shot fell off the post, he struck the rebound into an empty net.

A quick hoops pause 10 minutes later saw Edouard playing in Forrest and he rounded the Buddies Keeper with some certainty before claiming the ball high into the net with saints offside.

Edouard had the ball in the St Mirren net for four minutes during the second half, but the offside flag had gone up for a few seconds.

Hladky parried ahead of Forrest and right-back Jeremie Frimpong when Celtic tried to extend his lead.

At the other end, Obika’s shot hit midfielder Ryan Flynn just outside the goal, but missed the post before Forster saved Obika’s angled shot from close range on his near post.

Between these two options and the course of the game, Parkhead defender Christopher Jullien headed a Christie free kick just over the bar when he should have hit the goal.

The home team continued to stake out and temporarily the defense of Hoops seemed uncomfortable, but in the 78th minute Hladky had to score another goal to deny Ntcham.

There was a late drama. MacPherson’s 25-meter deflected free kick by Jullien after the French defender booked a foul on Obika gave the home team hope, but with just two minutes it was just too late.

