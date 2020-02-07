advertisement

Céline Dion’s unbeatable shoe collection is growing steadily.

The “Lying Down” song stress posed in front of a mural in Tulsa, Oklahoma during her Courage World Tour. Born in Canada, she wore a Ralph Lauren turtleneck sweater under a $ 3,690 Max Mara Teddy coat and mother jeans paired with a Celine bag.

On her feet, she became winter chic in a set of 5-inch high-heeled shoes by Jimmy Choo. The Madyn lace-up boots made of black leather and suede have a square toe section with a lambskin front. You can now shop at farfetch.com for $ 1,575.

Jimmy Choo Madyn lace-up boots.

CREDIT: Farfetch.com

In addition to her fuzzy boots, Dion’s shoe collection includes bespoke fire shoes by Toronto-based stage designer Caitlin Doherty, turquoise-colored boots with croco embossing by Max Mara, and black peep-toe leather boots with a visible sheen and blue insole.

Celine Dion wears a Max Mara fall outfit in New York on November 13.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Celine Dion wears a black Schiaparelli halter dress with matching open-toe booties, July 2019.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

