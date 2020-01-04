advertisement

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $ 3.2 million for volunteer firefighters in less than 24 hours.

Barber launched the Facebook fundraiser on Friday and received an amazing amount of donations from Australia and overseas in the late afternoon.

By 10:30 a.m., the amount raised going to the NSW Rural Fire Service and Brigades fund of funds had risen to over $ 2.5 million.

An hour later, at 11:30 a.m., it’s $ 3.2 million.

The amount is more than the $ 2 million raised by the City of Sydney and ABC on New Year’s Eve for the Red Cross.

“Do you want to support me for a good cause?” Barber originally wrote on her Facebook page.

“I am raising money for the trustee for the fundraising fund of NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades. Your contribution will affect whether you donate a lot or little.

“Please help anyway, you can.”

Barber shared “lingering” pictures of her mother-in-law’s apartment in Eden on the south coast of New South Wales, along with a picture of husband Api Robin’s concern engraved on his face as he waited for news from his mother.

“You are facing catastrophic conditions. The city is on its own. “

Barber added an open letter to local member Andrew Constance, calling for more government support for the community.

This morning after the unprecedented donation, Barber shared her appreciation.

“It’s out of control! They are all out of control, ”she wrote.

“My love and appreciation for you are all out of control.

“Unfortunately, the fires are getting out of control today.”

Donate to Celeste Barbers Bushfire Appeal.

