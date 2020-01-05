advertisement

People are asking Celeste Barber to rule the country after collecting an incredible $ 25 million in just three days.

The comedian launched a Facebook fundraiser on Friday and received an exceptional amount of donations from Australia and overseas in the late afternoon.

On Sunday evening, she shared a new video with her mother-in-law Joy Robin at Eden Wharf after being told to evacuate.

“This is our war,” said Ms. Robin.

“This fire is Australia’s war right now. It was right on the Great Dividing Range and now it goes straight to the coast. And there is no ADF on site.”

Ms. Robin said she was too upset to think about leaving.

“You (the government) left us high and dry so many times,” she said.

“We pay our taxes. We were left. “

Thousands of people have shared Barber’s page and posted it on social media about the incredible response it has received, calling it a national treasure.

“#Celestebarber, which raises more than $ 15 million for Australian firefighters, is a shining light and a real example of how celebrities and influencers can and should use their influence,” a woman wrote on Twitter.

“Make this woman PM, such a legend,” wrote another on Facebook.

I have no idea who Celeste Barber is, but the fact that she raised over $ 20 million for the bushfires is super human. What a wonderful, wonderful person. You have a new fan in me. Certainly she is Australian of the Year #celestebarber

– Luke (@ Marruso89), January 5, 2020

Barber told Channel 7 that she wasn’t surprised by the response to her fundraiser when they loaded their firefighter supplies into their car.

“The people are incredible. Power to the people. Someone had to do something and people did something, ”she said.

When many Australians now considered her a hero, she joked: “Sure! Why not? – carry boxes of handkerchiefs … “

Barber, who has 6.4 million Instagram followers, has made pledges from the UK, US, France and Italy.

media_cameraCeleste Barber and husband Api Robin.

Sometimes the donation side grew as fast as $ 1,000 a second.

The amount that Barber fans collected shattered the $ 2 million raised by the city of Sydney and ABC on New Year’s Eve for the Red Cross.

This happened after local and international celebrities responded to the bushfire crisis in Australia and pledged donations.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Pink and Selena Gomez all said they would donate to the volunteer firefighters.

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Pray for all concerned and all first aiders. I donate and would be happy if you could do the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG

– Selena Gomez (@selenagomez), January 4, 2020

How it started

“Do you want to support me for a good cause?” Barber originally wrote on her Facebook page.

“I am raising money for the trustee for the fundraising fund of NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades. Your contribution will affect whether you donate a lot or little.

Barber has posted updates on Instagram all day that show her surprise and growing shock at the amount of donations.

“What do you say?” Said a clearly emotional hairdresser earlier this week when donations surpassed $ 6 million.

“Please help anyway, you can.”

media_cameraCeleste Barber has raised more than $ 25 million.

On Saturday, Barber shared “frightening” pictures of her mother-in-law’s apartment in Eden on the south coast of New South Wales, along with a picture of husband Api Robin, whose face was worried when he was waiting for news from his mother.

“You are facing catastrophic conditions. The city is on its own. “

She then announced that they were being evacuated.

“I’m sick,” she wrote.

Donate here for Celeste Barber’s Bushfire Appeal.

Originally released as Celeste, $ 25 million crashed when mother-in-law fails

