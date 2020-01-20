advertisement

Shoes with square toes have a big moment in fashion.

Formerly known as fashion faux pas, thanks to the continued enthusiasm for the 90s the square has become a popular star. Stars like Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted wearing the controversial shoe.

Even if the seasons change and the temperatures drop, the trend is still strongly represented in fashion. Though controversial, the square toe can be an instant pickup for your winter wardrobe. FN has put together a few tips on how to follow the trend towards square shoes for your favorite stars.

Match it with a buffer

Dua Lipa is leaving the Good Morning America set in December in New York.

CREDIT: Splash News

The buffer season is just around the corner, so Dua Lipa’s decision to combine the jacket with a square is big. The singer of “New Rules” shows that simplicity when working with exaggerated silhouettes is crucial. Above is how Lipa leaves “Good Morning America” ​​in Lane Black Boots by Alexander Wang, a Marc Jacobs jacket in pink and black baggy jeans. To top it off, the singer dragged a black leather handbag from Alexander Wang.

connected

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s boots.

CREDIT: Splash News

Go minimal

Kendall Jenner wears leather from head to toe in New York on November 19.

CREDIT: Splash News

Kendall Jenner hit the square toe trend at Gigi Hadid’s dinner in New York this fall. As with Dua Lipa, the key to Jenner’s chic looks is a simple palette of colors. The star “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” matched her celine shoes with square toes, a coat made of butter-colored olive leather, black trousers and a khaki Louis Vuitton graffiti pochette accessory bag.

If you like it a little more daring, opt for a square-toe shoe with a pattern like Katie Holmes. The actress has been seen a few times in these khaite knee-high zebra boots.

Katie Holmes wears Khaite boots.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ultra-trendy boots are currently available on Farfetch.com for $ 1,800.

To tame the wild shoes, wear a simple black ensemble. For this year’s Jingle Ball, Holmes combined her khaite boots with a black shirt and leather culottes.

Pro tip: If you are looking for a small edge, lean towards the leather. When Jenner and Holmes go solid, they show us that women and leather are no longer considered a sticky trend.

turn on

Emily Ratajkowski in shoes with square toes.

CREDIT: Splash

Balance the extreme silhouette of the square with a blazer. Emily Ratajkowski gives us a nice update on this look from the 90s. The model set itself apart from the square toe trend with black boots from the Kiev-based label Bevza, a checkered XXL blazer, a belt by Maryam Nassir Zadeh and jeans for on the go in New York.

Ratajkowski’s square sock boots are available from Net-a-Porter for $ 425.

Take a look here at other celebrities who are picking up on the square toe shoe trend.

