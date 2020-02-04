advertisement

In the film “Grand Hotel”, Greta Garbo expressed the line that defined it: “I want to be alone.” But if she really wanted that, she should never have come to Palm Beach.

Eighty years ago this month, the enigmatic Garbo – one of Hollywood’s most glamorous and mysterious stars – came to the island, accompanied by her diet guru and supposed love interest, Gayelord Hauser.

She planned a discreet stay in the high season of seeing and being seen. Of course it wasn’t going so well.

The reserved, privacy-obsessed Garbo, who was called the Swedish Sphinx by a press that breathlessly followed her, checked into the Whitehall Hotel, which was a ten-story, 300-room add-on at the back of Henry Flagler’s landmark villa along the Cocoanut Row. As Garbo, she had the best room, a penthouse suite with spacious terraces and a breathtaking view of the water.

But four days later, she fled the island, apparently unable to attract the attention of jeweled celebrities, which proves that even dulled Palm Beachers, like the rest of us, can stare when a shining star shoots across their horizon.

Garbo and Hauser should stay here for two weeks. It would have overlapped with the announcement that she had received an Oscar nomination – her third – because she played a Russian task master in Ernst Lubitsch’s exquisite comedy “Ninotchka”, one of the most famous in Hollywood history.)

Before arriving in Florida, gossip columnists were amazed that Hauser, a Dr. Oz of his time, but without a medical degree, had put Garbo on a vegetarian diet. And there was speculation that he would succeed if others failed – to lure the hesitant star to the altar.

Well, the first mistake Garbo made in her quest for a quiet vacation was lunch in the same place as a Palm Beach Post reporter.

Entertainment columnist Emelie C. Keyes spoke to her husband and friends at The Alibi restaurant on Worth Avenue (where the Tory Burch boutique is now). They were enjoying an afternoon on the sunny terrace when a friend whispered in Keyes’ ear:

“Don’t look now, but there is Greta Garbo!”

Keyes immediately dropped any claim to journalistic objectivity. She definitely gaped.

“In my excitement, I almost immersed myself in my cold roast beef and turkey,” wrote Keyes, “I mumbled an excuse for sharing with my husband, who had a chair with a view, and trusted that (Garbo) couldn’t see anything. I stared through my sunglasses. “

The next day, February 9, 1940, the front page of The Palm Beach Post said, “Greta Garbo laughs and eats while she’s with Dr. Hauser is in Palm Beach for the first time. ”She shared the top of the page with reports of the expanding war in Europe.

There is no evidence in the story that she actually laughed. It might have been difficult to say since Garbo’s face, which has been the subject of many enthusiastic photos, was covered by a giant sun hat.

But she stuck to Hauser’s eating plan, which he had imposed on other famous clients, such as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

“The stories about the health diet Dr. Hauser imposed on her are NOT fake press agents,” Keyes wrote. “She was sitting in Palm Beach in the middle of winter drinking her buttermilk, eating her vegetable salad and hot vegetables (along with fresh fruit for dessert).”

Hauser, whom Keyes described as strikingly pretty in a brown turtleneck, was very strict. “He personally made sure the French dressing was made from lemon juice,” said Keyes.

She also testified that Garbo didn’t exude Hollywood glamor. “She was just a tall, pale girl with a tiny suspicion of sunburn and long straight hair hanging under the huge hat. She felt that she had benefited from some roast beef instead of the vegetarian lunch she was eating. “

As Keyes put it, Garbo’s preference for “intense secrecy” was not to sign the restaurant’s guest book. After lunch, her group slipped out of a side entrance, jumped into a taxi for a block, got out, and then sped off in a waiting car, Keyes reported.

However, they were soon found at the Hotel Whitehall, where Garbo had lunch with Hauser and managing director Frey Brown at the hotel’s Jardin Royal. (She had a stalk of celery, leek soup, and a mixed green salad with avocados, tomatoes, and lemon dressing.)

According to the Miami Herald, she also shopped on Worth Avenue and only received two guests in her hotel suite: Antoine, the celebrity hairdresser, and A. Atwater Kent, an inventor whose company produced radios in series.

Socialites were not on their list. But the islanders apparently started to get wind of Garbo’s presence, and the Jardin Royal was “full of visitors,” hoping to get some insight, the Post reported. This was not well received by Garbo.

Four days after their arrival in one of the Heralds described as “one of the shabbiest Palm Beach hotels”, Hauser and Brown suddenly moved to Miami and the Keys.

“” Perhaps Garbo is here to escape Ogling, “was the herald’s headline on February 13.

“Ironically, it was … Palm Beach’s sophisticated celebrities who tried very hard to stay out of the reach of the curious, which caused La Garbo to cancel and skip their long-term plans,” the newspaper said.

“The Great Garbo,” added United Press, “was fed up with the Palm Beach stars.”

Until February 15, Garbo and Hauser were sighted on a boat in the Keys and later in Nassau. When her yacht returned to Miami late in the month, 300 fans and the waiting press cooled down for hours hoping to meet Garbo. She stayed true to her lonely self and escaped the boat under the guise of secrecy.

Given that Garbo had left Palm Beach quickly, the Post’s Keyes reported months later that she was looking for a vacation villa on the island.

As for her alleged romance with Hauser, it may or may not have happened, and if it is true, he was probably looking for attention rather than love. Life magazine reported that before arriving in Florida, Hauser told the press that he would marry Garbo while he was here. A Garbo biographer said Hauser’s relentless advertising for this trip angered the star.

There was also the fact that he was gay. According to many statements, Hauser and managing director Frey Brown were romantic partners. So Hauser was probably Garbo’s beard and she was his. However, they remained lifelong friends and she often stayed at his home while traveling to Los Angeles.

In an article for cut.com, the author Rebecca Harrington speculated that Garbo and Hauser were really “connected” not by romance, but by their love of calorie reduction.

Still, Garbo didn’t stick to his diet for long. A month after her visit to Palm Beach, gossip columnist Sheilah Graham wrote: “Garbo eschews the Hauser diet with nuts and carrot juice (and), eats meat twice a day every morning.”

Today Hauser is mostly forgotten, but he is one of the curious semi-celebrities who produce every century. He believed food had “healing power,” according to the New York Times, and claimed that eating well once helped him get rid of hip tuberculosis. His eating plan, which was accompanied by unsupported promises for a longer life, was full of so-called “miracle foods,” including wheat germ, yogurt, and black-banded molasses.

In his heyday, Hauser was popular in the lecture series, “a charismatic speaker with a liberal-style flirt with his almost exclusively female audience,” said the writer Shoshi Parks. His engagements included a three-day series of lectures at West Palm Beach Women’s Club in 1928.

Hauser had a newspaper column and wrote many books, including the bestseller “Look Younger, Live Longer”. He not only counted Garbo, but also Hollywood legends Marlene Dietrich, Grace Kelly, Gloria Swanson and Ingrid Bergman.

While some call him one of the first proponents of a natural, healthy diet, much of the medical community has rejected his theories and the government has asked him to truthfully label his products and no longer claim to be a doctor or scientist. He was essentially accused of being a quack.

But he was 89 years old and proved smart in more than just marketing – according to the New York Times, he and Garbo owned and developed real estate on expensive Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, making them lessors on one of America’s most posh shopping streets. And to this day, Hauser, who died in 1984 (six years before Garbo) at the age of 89, bears his name on a number of diet products.

The author Harrington tried the Garbo-Hauser diet once and later included it in a book on the eating habits of celebrities. She skipped Garbo’s three-week fast food, prepared only with spinach, but dutifully dropped other Hauser specialties: celery bread, wild rice hamburgers, raw eggs, mixed with orange juice, molasses with yeast, etc.

After 10 days, she lost four pounds – and her mind.

No wonder Garbo “wanted” to be alone, Harrington concluded; it was the only way to “endure the pain of such a crazy eating habit”.

This story was based on original reports in the Palm Beach Post, the Miami Herald and the New York Times as well as some information from Vanity Fair, thecut.com, timeline.com, Wikipedia and the books “Garbo” by Antoni Gronowicz and “Antoine” by Antoine.

