The cast and release date for the next Ex On The Beach Celebrity series have been revealed.

Ex On The Beach will soon launch its all new season on MTV.

Actors include familiar faces like Love island, Geordie shore and TOWIE.

Ex on the beach 2020 cast

Confirmed attendees include Sophie Kasaei of Geordie Shore, Joey Essex of TOWIE and Michael Griffiths of Love Islanders, Ellie Brown and Georgia Harrison.

Join them on the cast: Lateysha Grace of The Valley, Mob Wives star, Marissa Jade, model Lorena Medina, reality freak Calum Best and sports star Ashley Mckenzie.

Meanwhile, exes who would appear in the new series include Charlie Brake of Love Island and former Big Brother roommates: Stripper Lotan Carter and David McIntosh.

There would also be on Miles Nazaire’s cast of Made In Chelsea.

The start date for Celebrity Ex On The Beach has been confirmed for Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via NOW TV or MTVPlay.

It will be the eleventh series of the show, although only the tenth to be broadcast after the last series was canceled following the tragic death of Mike Thalassitis who participated in the shooting.

Ex On the Beach made its British television debut in 2014.

The show takes single men and women looking for love and throws them out of the country for a sunny getaway. However, they are joined by their exes to make things happen.

Told by the Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell, the series sees the ex making surprise appearances either in the hope of rekindling their love or in order to put an end to their old relationship.

