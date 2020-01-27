advertisement

Will Ferrell

In March 2006, a fake press release was published on the iNewswire website, alleging that Ferrell was killed in a paraglider flight accident in southern California when a gust of wind caused him to hit trees.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

For fun, two Dallas jockeys claimed that a car accident killed pop stars who were together at the time. “The first thing I did was call Britney,” Timberlake told ABC News in 2001. I took it to another planet. “

Avril Lavigne

In April 2003 there were rumors that the “complicated” singer had killed herself after the death of her grandfather. Over the past few weeks, Twitter has given this fire new impetus and sparked a conspiracy theory that today’s famous Lavigne singer Melissa Vandella looked like. In theory, the suits of Lavignes label invented the cover-up scheme so that they can continue to release their songs.

Paul McCartney

Beatles fans who love the conspiracy believe that McCartney died in 1966 and everything that has happened to “him” since then has been done with the approval of Look-Alike and Sound-Alike. Not only that, they believe that references to McCartney’s fate have been revealed in songs written by fellow musicians George Harrison and John Lennon. For example Lennon’s “A Day in Life”, in which the lyrics “Paul is dead, miss him, miss him” … can only be heard when the song is played backwards.

Kanye West

Social media also assumed in December 2016 that West was unfamiliar at the time because he wasn’t really … it was a clone. You read that correctly. Canceling his tour, losing his hearing, experiencing a public breakdown, and dissecting Beyonce and Jay Z while dating Donald Trump was enough evidence for some.

Eddie Murphy

The actor / comedian has been the subject of false death reports more than once. He was said to have died in a snowboard accident on August 30, 2012 and was recently the subject of internet sums again after his brother Charlie’s death was confused.

Vin Diesel

Facebook was the starting point for a post about the death of the “Fate of the Furious” actor that went viral. The post linked to what was said was a video report asking permission to access the viewer’s accounts. If granted, the RIP Vin Diesel post was sent as spam to everyone on this user’s friends list.

Adam Sandler

LinkBeef, which has been the breeding ground for several celebrity death rumors, reported on January 13, 2017 that Sandler was found to have committed suicide, and even cited its source as the Marin County Police Department in California, citing Sandler’s “heartbroken heart” Mrs. Jackie.

Denzel Washington

Do you remember the fake news about Eddie Murphy who was killed in a snowboard accident? Facebook tried the same story with Washington in November 2011.

Nicolas Cage

Although the July 2016 headline of trafficforgoods.site read “Nicolas Cage died as a result of a serious motorcycle accident,” and the story says that he died when he “lost control of his snowboard and cut a tree.” “, The social media took off and ran away with it. Another fake news source picked up on the story, tweaked it, and added a photoshopping image of a motorcycle crash scene, Cage’s face, and a CNN chyron.

Hillary Clinton

After Hillary Clinton’s appearance at a 9/11 memorial in September 2016, when she appeared to collapse on boarding a van, Joe Torres, weekend anchor of ABC News, said on the evening’s news program, “We’re starting with the latest News of Hillary Clinton’s death. “The anchor wanted to say” health “instead of” death “, but Twitter still had a big day, which sparked speculation that the woman who emerged from her daughter Chelesa’s house a few hours later looked similar because of the former first lady it did. ” died.

Sean Kingston

BBC News shocked the music world when they reported that the Jamaican-American singer had been found dead at home in a Miami bridge weeks after his jet ski accident crashed. “Today” told the 21-year-old three months later about his near-death experience.

Jackie Chan

“Jackie is alive and well,” it said on the action star’s Facebook page after he died on the Internet. “He did not have a heart attack and died, as has been reported on many social networking websites and online news.”

Cher

Cher was named after an “R.I.P. Cher’s Facebook page was created in September 2016. Although the post ended with the message, “Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting and liking this page,” this was not an indication that it was a fake, went viral and attracted almost a million likes.

Macaulay Culkin

When the “home alone” star was hit by rumors of death in November 2014, he unmasked the reports by posting a photo on Instagram that spoofed a scene from “Weekend at Bernies”.

Betty White

People are so in love with Betty White that when her name changes on Twitter, she freaks out with worry that she has met her creator. It wasn’t until May 10th that a tweet surfaced that she was found dead, and another said that her publicist had confirmed this. Shortly afterwards, someone set up a GoFunMe to protect it from damage.

Eminem

A fake news item that reported Eminem’s death in a car accident went viral in 2009. The story went so far as to blame the rapper for the crash and said he turned into an oncoming truck because he was on his cell phone.

Jim Carrey

And now it continues with the same snowboard accident report, which always comes up with the same facts and only changes the name of the “deceased”. Yup, Carrey is said to have died in April 2016. It was even stranger that necropedia.org published its “expected” obituary with a date of May 20, 2017.

Celine Dion

Ceaseless rumors of Dion’s death on social media don’t go well with the singer, in large part because every time you sprout wings and flies, she has to relieve her aging mother’s fears. “The thing that worries me is my mother,” said Digital Spy. “It makes me a little bit angry – she’s 86 years old and if I don’t tell her on the phone that I’m fine four seconds after it’s on the news … it doesn’t matter what they say, it’s the effect, your family has it. “

Beyonce

Jewelry can kill you, or at least that’s the rumor that came after the singer accidentally tore out an earring and ran blood over her face during a concert in Brooklyn. A Facebook page claimed that she died because she didn’t see a doctor. The BeyHive was not happy about the false report.

Jack Black

The Twitter account for Black’s band Tenacious D was hacked in June 2016 and the perpetrators released this disturbing message: “I have to say with a heavy heart that Jack Black passed away at 03:37 last night. The cause of death is not yet known. “Later they cleaned up the mess and posted:” We hacked our Twitter account. We can assure you that Jack is GOOD and ALIVE and that this was a sick “prank”. “

Chevy Chase

According to Breaking 13 News, the “community” actor died in his sleep after suffering a heart attack on January 6, 2016.

Alice Cooper

The musician’s fans were a little confused in the early 70s when they read the satirical review of Melody Maker magazine about Cooper’s concert in the form of a dummy obit. He later issued a statement saying, “I live and am drunk as always.”

Russell Crowe

The “gladiator” took matters into his own hands in June 2010 by tweeting: “Tweets that fell from a mountain in Austria could not be answered, everywhere on the red rover. I don’t know how I got there, but the media is never wrong. G’Bye. “

Miley Cyrus

The singer of “Wrecking Ball” has avoided the social medium Grim Reaper more than once. In 2008 she was said to have been killed by a racing driver, and in 2009 the prominent Peaches Geldolf tweeted that a “friend in the industry” had written to her that Cyrus had died. Cyrus’ appearances during a concert in London fixed these problems.

Dwayne Johnson

A Facebook post went viral in April 2014, saying The Rock died when he did a stunt for “Fast & Furious 7”. He posted a message on Facebook to his fans: “Rumors of my death are wrong – I’m still” bringin ‘it “24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year – including the leap year!” A tweet from he said more directly: “I would like to meet someone who triggers rumors of my death – to show them how a dead foot feels in their ass.”

Michael Jordan

The Cronica MX website published an article in February 2015 that reported that the NBA superstar had died of a heart attack. They went one step further and produced a video with spliced ​​recordings of a current news segment and a tearful anchor.

Martin Lawrence

In 2015, Martin Lawrence was reportedly found dead in a hotel room in Los Angeles by a maid named Verna Del Sosa. Lawrence never mentioned it directly, but he made his undead self visible on social media in the days after his “death”. “

Madonna

A BBC News video uploaded to YouTube on September 24, 2010 announced that Madonna is dead. They were obviously wrong.

Willie Nelson

The rumors of Willie Nelson’s impending death are exaggerated, says his publicist and denies reports that the country music icon is at the door of death. “He’s perfectly fine,” Elaine Schock told the Associated Press on Wednesday, trying to finalize the rumors triggered by a March 13 radar online story that the 83-year-old described as “terminally ill” break up. His lungs are not strong enough to perform. A “bad cold” forced Nelson to cancel several shows in January and February, but he was back on stage on February 16 when he played a rodeo in San Antonio. And last week he performed at a stadium in Houston for 75,000 fans, where he appeared to be in good health and with no singing problems.

Barack Obama

On July 4, 2011, a hacking collective named “The Script Kiddies” took control of Fox News’ Twitter feed and announced that the incumbent president had been murdered during a campaign event in Iowa.

Sean Penn

On January 12, 2016, reports surfaced that Sean Penn was found murdered in his Malibu home and the authorities investigated that El Chapo may have ordered a hit against the actor / director who had interviewed him shortly before.

Axl Rose

On December 3, 2014, a fake message was posted on the Internet claiming the singer was found dead at home. In response, Rose tweeted, “If I’m dead, do I still have to pay taxes?”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

In a post dated August 28, 2015 on MSMBC.co (not to be confused with MSNBC.com), it was reported that the former governor died after a heart attack. But this time he didn’t say “Hasta la Vista, baby.”

Justin Bieber

If you believe in social media, Bieber has been “dead” more times than you can count. In 2009 there were rumors of suicide that surfaced in 2010, shots in a nightclub, and an overdose. Then there was #RIPJustinBieber, which was trendy on Twitter in January 2011.

Robert Redford

The publicist of the founder of the Sundance Film Festival got involved and described reports of his death as “sick joke”. The fake news comes from British Sky News, which said he fell from a “golf buggy” in Santa Monica.

Gabourey Sidibe

The “Empire” star was shot at in March 2016 with tweets from concerned fans who were only checking to see if she was still alive after posting that she had died of an asthma attack. Sidibe assured everyone that she was fine, but joked that she might be dead if her “version of hell is people who believe badly written articles about me”.

Lindsay Lohan

A tweak on Lohan’s Wikipedia page in July 2011 cited her death and wrote E! News as a source – which was wrong. But the news spread thanks to a fake Twitter account from Kim Kardashian.

Hilary Duff

The former Disney star is said to have died on the Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand.

Will Smith

May 2011 was not a pleasant month for Smith, who was reportedly killed in a car accident after overdosing and falling from the same cliff where Hilary Duff was reported to have died.

Carlos Santana

A tweet from a Canadian journalist in September 2015, which reported that Santana’s body was found in a car, caused an instant rejection at his eyes. “He’s alive and well and he’s enjoying his morning!” His representative told USA Today. The Santana team adds to this message and posts on its Facebook page: “… Thank you for your concern, but the reports of his death are incorrect.”

Bill Cosby

After the internet announced the comedian’s death, he tweeted, “I’m not sure how annoying it is.”

Paris Hilton

While Paris Hilton was in prison for a DUI in 2007, the Internet spread the news that she was stabbed by a fellow inmate. The story was originally posted online and looked like it came from CNN.

Taylor Swift

Apparently 2009 was not a good year for Swift. She is said to have died in a fatal car accident and then died months later from an allergic reaction to sleeping pills that spread like wildfire on Facebook and YouTube.

Nick Jonas

The pop singer, who became an actor, was also twice killed in 2009. One report reported that he died of cardiac arrest due to complications from his diabetes, while another reported that his heart stopped after a lap dance in a strip joint in Dallas.

Morgan Freeman

Although CNN was initially accused of freeman death, it was actually a Twitter user named @originalcjizzle who later wrote, “I didn’t intend things to go this way.”

Zach Braff

The actor “Scrubs” was reported dead in 2009 by a fake CNN.Com site. The perpetrator of the “joke” later wrote an apology and said in part: “… Thank you (apparently) for taking it lightly since I haven’t received a letter about a lawsuit just so you know I’m one big fan. That’s the only reason I created this page, believe it or not. I’m sorry I upset your mother. “

Bob Hope

The death of film legend Bob Hope was announced five years early in 1998 when a pre-written obituary was accidentally posted on the Associated Press website. Unfortunately, the incorrect reporting of his “death” was then announced live on C-Span by the US House of Representatives.

Mark Twain

We couldn’t miss the humorist Mark Twain, who became known for one of the most misquoted quotes in history. In 1897, Twain responded to a journalist’s request about his health by writing: “James Ross Clemens, a cousin of mine, was critically ill in London two or three weeks ago, but is fine. The report of my illness came from his illness; The report of my death was exaggerated. “

