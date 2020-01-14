advertisement

Celebrity Coach travel 2020 broadcasts its latest series on E4 – who’s online and who’s gone?

Coach Trip sees pairs of celebrities undertake a coach tour across Europe, voting for who they want to kick off the coach until a team is crowned the winner.

The reality show was broadcast for the first time in 2005 with three celebrity series starting in 2010.

After a break in 2012, Celebrity Coach Trip was back in 2019 and is currently broadcasting its sixth series on E4.

Celebrity Coach Trip celebrity casting

The couples participating in the last series are …

Blue Antony Costa and Simon Webbe boys

TOWIE power couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou

Amy and Jonathan Tapper, father and daughter of Gogglebox

Adele Roberts of Radio 1 and her partner, actress Kate Holderness

Rendez-vous waitress Cici Coleman and television chief Rustie Lee

Woody and Kleiny online pranksters

Comedians and childhood friends Stephen Bailey and Brennan Reece

Dance on ice pros Alex Murphy and Brianne Delcourt

Come strictly dance’S Graziano Di Prima and Artem Chingvintsev

Real housewives from Cheshire’s Ester and Tanya

Celebrity Coach Trip Results

At the end of each day, couples vote to decide which other couple they no longer wish to travel with. The pair with the most votes is kicked off the bus to make room for a new VIP couple to board the coach and take their seats. In the final, the couples voted for their favorite couple.

Amy and Jonathan Tapper – Eliminated on January 1, 13 (Episode 6).

Watch Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 online

The new Celebrity Coach Trip series started on Monday January 6 on E4 at 7:30 p.m.

The episodes were broadcast in one hour increments on weekday evenings, Monday to Friday, for three weeks.

You can watch episodes online and catch up with the All4 player.

