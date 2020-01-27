advertisement

Celebrity chef George Calombaris made a nearly $ 1 million profit from his family vacation home yesterday at a private auction in Safety Beach.

The four-bedroom house at 140 Dromana Pde, about 100 meters from the sand, was sold for $ 1.01 million.

Potential buyers had to identify themselves before being led behind a high security fence at the front of the property.

The former MasterChef judge announced this Herald Sun. he and his wife Natalie Tricarico had been talking about selling the house for several years.

“We love Safety Beach and have had many great memories with the kids over the years,” said Calombaris.

“We wish the new owners all the luck that our family’s home has brought.”

Last year it became known that Calombaris and other directors of his catering company MAdE put their hands in their own pockets to pay $ 7.8 million in underpaid wages and superannuation after seeing Fair Work Australia address the problem in 2017 had reported.

Between 2011 and 2017, more than 500 employees across the hospitality group’s restaurant empire were underpaid.

The company also made a payment of $ 200,000.

The top chef left MasterChef together with his judge colleagues Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan last year.

According to public records, Calombaris and his wife Natalie Tricarico bought the Safety Beach home on behalf of Trical Beach Pty Ltd, which is managed by Ms. Tricarico, for $ 580,000 in 2013.

The celebrity chef is believed to have recently bought a house in nearby Arthur’s Seat and is said to have sold the Toorak house, for which he spent $ 4.75 million in 2014.

Barry Plant Rosebud’s auctioneer, Craig Leo, said he could not comment on the auction, nor could Mr. Calombaris.

The auction started with a first bid of $ 900,000, rose to $ 1 million, was registered there, and sold two bids and $ 10,000 later.

Neighbor Rod Smith said Calombaris and his family were “fantastic neighbors” and the buyer got a good price.

“Whoever bought it did it well,” said Mr. Smith.

The house had a pre-sale price of $ 900,000 to $ 950,000 and has a spacious kitchen with a stone island bench and a large walk-in pantry. In the outdoor kitchen you will find a built-in grill and a pizza oven.

A 982 square meter plot of land at the back of the block with plans and permits for two new homes is being sold privately.

