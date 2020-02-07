advertisement

Elton John, Cher and Stevie Wonder are some stars that have won Oscars.

Stevie Wonder receives his Oscar for "Best Song" category, March 25, 1985,

Bettmann Archives / Getty Images

Elton John attends The 67th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 1995.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Carly Simon attends the 61st Annual Academy Awards on March 29, 1989 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Bob Dylan is shown on a giant screen at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 25, 2001. Dylan won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Things Have Changed" from the movie "Wonder Boys"

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

Kobe Bryant poses at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz / WireImage



Sam Smith poses for the Oscar for Best Original during the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 28, 2016.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Cher shows off both her Oscar and Bob Mackie dress with black sequins after winning the best actress award for her role as the superstitious young widow of "Moonstruck" at the 60th Annual Academy Awards on April 12, 1988 in Los Angeles

Lennox Mclendon / AP, FILE

Lionel Richie takes part in the Oscars on March 24, 1986.

Bettmann Archives / Getty Images

Cedric Coleman, Jordan Houston and Paul Beauregard of the Three 6 Mafia win the Oscar for Best Song on March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California.

Toni Anne Barson Archives / WireImage / Getty Images

The musician Bruce Springsteen holds his Oscar in the press room at the Academy Awards on March 21, 1994.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images



Adele, winner of the Best Original Song Award for "Skyfall", poses during the Oscars on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Eminem will attend the Southpaw premiere in New York on July 20, 2015 in New York.

Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images

About GMA

Since the 92nd Academy Awards are only a few days away, the Academy will honor a number of well-known stars for the first time.

Since the 1st Academy Awards in 1929, a wide range of talents have been honored, from top singers such as Elton John and Bob Dylan to legends on and off the pitch such as the late Kobe Bryant.

Check out some stars you may not know have won Oscars in the past:

Stevie Wonder

The legendary singer won an Oscar for Best Original in 1985 for his hit “I just called to say I love you.”

“I can’t, I can’t believe it. I really can’t believe it, ”he said during his acceptance speech. “I have to share this with you … All over Europe I had dreams – and I always woke up – that I was at an awards ceremony and the nominees came and they said this song and this song and the winner is … And me would wake up. But I never thought that would happen. “

“I would like to receive this award on behalf of Nelson Mandela,” he added, thanking Dionne Warwick, Gene Wilder and his family, among others.

Elton John

John and his colleague Tim Rice won an Oscar for the best original in 1995 for their hit “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by “The Lion King”. He dedicated the award to his grandmother Ivy Sewell, who died a week before the show.

“She was the one who put me on the piano at three years old and made me play, so I accept that in her honor,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Carly Simon

Simon took home the original song price for “Let The River Run” from “Working Girl” in 1989.

“Many thanks to my husband Jim Hart who wrote the best lines of the song,” she said when she accepted the award and recognized her ex, who divorced in 2007.

Bob Dylan

His hit “Things Have Changed” by “Wonder Boys” won him an Oscar in 2000.

Kobe Bryant

The late NBA legend won an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018. It was his first Oscar nomination and his first win.

Eminem

His hit “Lose Yourself” helped him to become an Oscar-winning rapper in 2003. He did not attend the ceremony to personally receive the award.

Adele

She won an Oscar for “Skyfall” from the 2012 James Bond film.

Check out her acceptance speech here.

Bruce Springsteen

In 1994 he was awarded the prize for the best original song for “Streets Of Philadelphia” by “Philadelphia”.

“This is the first song I’ve ever written for a movie. I think it only goes downhill,” he joked during his acceptance speech.

“You are doing your best work and hope that it will get the best out of your audience and part of it will pass into the real world and everyday life of people. It puts an end to fear and enables us to recognize each other through our veil of differences, ”he added.

Three 6 mafia

The group was not only the first hip-hop group to appear at the Academy Awards in 2006, it also won the award for the best original song for “It’s hard for a pimp” by “Hustle & Flow”.

Lionel Richie

Another artist who took home the award for the best original? Lionel Richie for his hit “Say You, Say Me” by “White Nights” in 1986.

“I will literally tell you that this is a dream come true,” he said as he accepted the award. “Many, many years of faith and dreaming, and many friends and many family members who said, ‘You can do it, just keep trying. ‘I want to say something to all of them and to everyone who did it, it has supported me over the years, thank you for keeping up with my stupidity. “

Read his acceptance speech here.

Cher

The singer won an Oscar for best actress in 1987 for her drama “Moonstruck”.

Sam Smith

The singer’s victory as the best song for his hit “Writing’s on the Wall” at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016 was controversial over a mistake he made when accepting the award.

During his speech, he said: “I read an article by Sir Ian McKellen a few months ago and he said that no openly gay man has ever won an Oscar … and if it does, it doesn’t I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community around the world. “

However, several openly gay men, including Elton John and Dustin Lance Black, won the Academy Awards before him. Smith later admitted his mistake.

