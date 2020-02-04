advertisement

A line of eight celebrities will join a 100-mile “ ice triathlon ” for Sport Relief in 2020.

For four days, they will participate in a 100-mile triathlon on a frozen lake in Mongolia to raise money that will change their lives and fight the stigma of mental health.

Sport Relief: On Thin Ice will take place later this month (February) and the action will be filmed for a BBC One documentary which will air in March.

Participants included Nick Grimshaw of BBC Radio 1, Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays, television lawyer and presentation judge Rob Rinder and the broadcaster Louise Minchin.

The other four names on the list will be revealed in due course.

Participants attempt to cross Lake Khovsgol, in northwest Mongolia, which is one of 17 designated “ancient lakes” in the world over one million years old.

They will hike, skate and bike almost a marathon a day through the ice of Lake Khovsgol in freezing temperatures down to -35 degrees Celsius.

Sport Relief: On Thin Ice will raise funds to help improve life-changing mental health services and to support many other anti-poverty and injustice projects in the UK and around the world.

The documentary BBC One which will broadcast the week of Sport Relief, back on Friday March 13.

Nick Grimshaw said, “It’s going to be a huge challenge, but I know the rest of the team give me the support I need to continue. Sport Relief raises funds for so many incredible causes, including mental health, which I think is really important. “

Frankie Bridge commented, “I know firsthand how difficult it is to struggle with your own mental health. One of the most difficult parts is talking about it. I started talking about it for the first time in 2012; it was the best thing I could have done, and it’s still something I manage on a daily basis.

“This is why I wanted to take up this challenge for Sport Relief, spark a conversation about mental health and let people know that they have nothing to do on their own.”

Rob Rinder added, “I was told we were camping on the ice, which I think meant having fun on skates and bikes playing jazz, but apparently not!

“Seriously, I’ve had mental health issues over the years and what I find most powerful and lasting for me is setting aside time each day to talk to people and to exercise.”

“I take this because I know how important the work that Sport Relief supports is. Oh and if there is a fight for food or ice skating or whatever, they can come to me and I will render my verdict. “

Louise Minchin said: “I used to discuss the big BBC breakfast topics most of the time, so I’m delighted to be part of a challenge with Sport Relief which aims to start a dialogue and to help remove the stigma around mental health.

“This is a huge global problem – one in four of us will experience mental health problems in our lifetime, and so many of these people are not getting the help they need.”

The money raised for Sport Relief will support people living incredibly difficult lives in the UK and around the world. Find out how you can get involved here

