advertisement

Ten years after the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Whistler will relive one of his crucial moments.

And with 33 tribute events planned for February and March to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Games, Whistler Village is revived with an Olympic and Paralympic spirit.

“From February 12th to 28th and from March 12th to March 21st, Whistler Village is full of excitement. We remember the incredible 2010 Winter Games when history was written and the world was at our doorstep,” said Mayor Jack Crompton in one Interview release.

advertisement

“It was a remarkable time Whistler set out to become what it is today. I look forward to wearing my red mittens, blue jacket and other special keepsakes and the magic with the community guests and relive the resort. “

It all starts with a “Cake and Quatchi” event in the Whistler Public Library on Wednesday, February 12th, at 12 noon, followed by a Breakfast of Champions on February 14th, at 10am, also in the library guests are invited to “eat like an Olympian” with a free pancake breakfast.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, because from the family après show to the fire and ice show to the storytime in the library, the 2010 games will be remembered in the coming weeks.

For more information and a full calendar of events, visit whistler.ca/2010anniversary.

Meanwhile, Whistler Sport Legacies is also celebrating the anniversary with its own events on the weekend of the family day.

The main day is Saturday February 15th. In the Whistler Olympic Park, volunteers of the games (with their Olympic uniforms or other proof of voluntariness), sports demonstrations and mascots have free access to the site.

A sport participant who is 10 or more years old can play biathlon, which is run by the athletes of the Whistler Nordic Development Center. The cost is $ 10 per person and all proceeds go to the center.

Children ages seven and up can practice tobogganing as they learn how to join the Whistler Sport Legacies programs for tobogganing, bobsleighing, and skeleton.

Demonstrations include an interactive way to learn how visually impaired biathletes shoot their rifles and adaptive skiing.

On Monday, February 17th, the park offers its traditional family day discount with a 50 percent discount on ski and snowshoe hikes purchased at the gate.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can meet mascots, enjoy a photo opportunity on the Olympic podium, and view an exhibition of Olympic souvenirs at the Day Lodge.

“We admit that we’ve been with it for 10 years and we still do,” said Roger Soane, President and CEO of Whistler Sport Legacies.

More information is available at www.whistlersportlegacies.com/OlympicAnniversary2020.

–with files from Dan Falloon

,

advertisement