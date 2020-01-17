advertisement

One of Ashbourne’s oldest businesses celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

The Prestons Garage, one of the first businesses people see when arriving in Ashbourne from Derby, was established in 1930 on prominent land acquired by the mother of William Preston.

advertisement

She gave the land to her son, the late Mr. Preston Senior, who only had £ 15 in his pocket to start his new business – and three generations later, he is still in the same family, still thriving, and has now taken a direction to suit its modern customers.

William Preston has built his fledgling business steadily and worked tirelessly to ensure its success. And diversification has always been the family path.

The garage in the early days

(Image: Prestons)

Although selling and servicing cars remained his main activity, he explored other avenues outside of this mission to include everything from taxi services, wedding and funeral cars, and even the combine. .

Preston Senior, a passionate farmer who was well known for his award-winning Jersey flock, would even drive staff from Bagshaws’ Ashbourne branch of Church Street to Bakewell Market every Monday morning as part of his taxi business.

Sales of cars at Prestons, which ended relatively recently, began with a contract to sell Austin and Morris cars from its large showrooms and Prestons has been an agent of the manufacturers for years.

In recent years, however, Prestons has built a solid reputation as a popular Ford dealership and has flourished further under the leadership of William’s son John and his wife Christine.

But now the coat has been given to John and Christine’s son, John Preston Junior, as well as to his partner Dominic Frklic, who have chosen to run the business in an entirely different direction.

Current partners John Preston Junior, Christine Preston and Dominic Frklic

(Image: Three six seven nine photographs)

From cars to chrysanthemums, John Preston Junior now uses part of the showroom as the basis for his thriving floristic business, John Preston Flowers, and more recently, his other business, John Preston Home, dominates another showroom, offering accessories and furniture.

And the corporate furnishings sector has been a huge success, bringing the garage into the modern era with repeat buyers, including Premier Footballers and Derby County Football Club owner Mel Morris.

But the automotive connection that started William Preston’s business 90 years ago still remains, and Prestons is still a busy gas station, the only station in Ashbourne with a pay-at-the-pump facility, ensuring that gasoline and diesel are available 24 hours a day.

Showroom of modern home furnishings and gifts from John Preston Home

(Image: Three six seven nine photographs)

The company is now managed by a tripartite partnership, composed of John Preston Junior, Dominic Frklic and Christine Preston, who still plays a very active role at the age of 77.

Christine, who admits that she “can’t sit still” and wakes up every morning at 8:30 am, said: “I’m very proud of John, and I think Grandpa Preston would be proud of him too, with what he accomplished here.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“I know we don’t make cars and we don’t service any more, but car sales have decreased a bit with all these supermarkets and online sales and that has made things very difficult.

“So we are still working to make things better, we are always investing money, and being one of the oldest businesses in Ashbourne is a great achievement, we are very proud of it.”

advertisement