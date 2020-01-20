advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Dance, songs and speeches reminded students, staff and guests of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre of the message from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“His most important message was for unity,” said Joele Charles, a senior at King. “To let blacks and whites come together, so that there is no hostility, no hatred of one another.”

Ronald Felton is the president of the NAACP branch of Wilkes-Barre and gave the keynote speech during the MLK Day celebration on campus. He said he fought a lot for civil rights in our area and made progress.

advertisement

“If you look at where the area was when I moved here more than 30 years ago,” Felton said. “Yes, there has certainly been progress. The city is more recognizable by its diversity.”

Felton hopes that young people will adhere to Dr. King will turn to continue and work towards his dream.

“Each of us has a little Dr. King in all of us and if we follow his message and his teaching, then each of us can have some impact and hopefully the chances for people to come together in a different ethnicity that would help to “Felton said.

King’s students tell Newswatch 16 that the message of the program remains relevant in all aspects of their lives.

“Keep the end goal in mind and what you want to manifest. Whether that is in the world or that it is personal, so I feel it is always better to keep in mind what you have as an end goal and that will motivate you through the difficult times, “said Desmond Crosswell, a sophomore at King’s.

This year’s students at King’s Multicultural and International Club will organize more events that celebrate diversity:

Friday, February 21 at 6:30 PM – Come and watch the movie “Harriet” and eat a meal to celebrate Black History Month. Location: 3rd floor Campus Center

Saturday 25 April at 1 pm – Holi: Celebrate the Festival of Colors. Location: outside the Scandlon Gym Rec. Centre.

41.250254

-75.879933

.

advertisement