The opening of the 2010 Winter Olympics was supposed to be one of the best days in Besso Gotsadze’s life.

As a volunteer to the Georgian delegation, Gotsadze wore his blue jacket and eagerly represented his home in his new country, Canada.

But a call changed everything.

On February 12, 2010, Gotsadze was informed that there had been an accident at the Whistler Sliding Center with sledger Nodar Kumaritashvili, a member of the eight-athlete contingent that Georgia represented at the games. Gotsadze recalled being called an information desk to be informed of the news. A mix of emotions overwhelmed him.

“I will always remember that look. It was like sadness, something I don’t know, but I found out that something happened,” he recalled. “I went to the hospital and there is blood, blood, blood.

“The only thing that kept me busy was knowing that I had to be strong because there were young people and other people. I had to keep them busy and support them.”

At the opening ceremony, which took place later in the day as planned, Gotsadze received only warmth from the Canadians he met.

Gotsadze, who came to Canada in 2006 and volunteered for the Georgian delegation the following year, said joining the position was one of his happiest moments. He got to know Kumaritashvili through his work with the delegation and fondly remembers him.

On Wednesday, a small group of Georgians are planning to take a Georgian priest to the Whistler Sliding Center to hold a brief ceremony at the crash site.

Gotsadze said the Georgian community on the lower mainland has grown since 2010 and said that at the time of the games there were around 40 people, but today there are around 100, many of whom belong to the Georgia diaspora group in BC. Although he’s not sure of the exact numbers, Gotsadze believes that as many as possible will come to Whistler to celebrate life. Konstantin Kavtaradze, the Georgian ambassador to Canada, will be present.

The group will then take a walk through the village at 12 noon at Dubh Linn Gate, organized by the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Lawyer and first-aider Terrance Kosikar. The march, led by indigenous drummers from Culture Saves Lives, ends at the Kumaritashvili Memorial on the Whistler Olympic Plaza.

“I hope to see the whole Whistler community,” said Kosikar. “So that we can march through the village with drums and in good spirits and wave all their flags, ring their cowbells, take out their red mittens and blue suits and go in honor of the athletes, the goal is to take this walk, pray and pay our respect. “

Gotsadze, Kavtaradze and Kosikar will say a few words on site.

“What gives me the most warmth in my heart is knowing that the Georgians will be there,” said Kosikar. “We will do this every year until they bury me and we will honor the legacy of Nodar Kumaritashvili.”

Gotsadze and the Georgian community plan to support Kosikar at an event in Vancouver during PTSD Awareness Month in June to accentuate the positive side effects of Kumaritashvili’s death. On June 6th, Kosikar will host Tire’d of the Stigma from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jack Poole Plaza. to support Camp My Way, a program designed to help first aiders with PTSD and their families. The event will conclude Kosikar’s 30-day effort to bring a 181 kg tractor tire to Brandywine Glacier.

Kosikar has been in contact with the Kumaritashvili family and hopes that they can attend the event in June.

Visit campmyway.com for more information.

