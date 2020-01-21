advertisement

Not long after the doorbell rang in the new year, two squamish locals stood on one of the many peaks of Garibaldi Provincial Park, the first peak of their goal was complete.

They soon scratched another off their list.

Only 98.

advertisement

To mark the park’s 100th anniversary in 2020, Shawn Campbell and Ben Haggar have made it their mission to climb the top of 100 peaks within the park’s boundaries – with any method that is required.

As a four-season project, they will ski and snowboard in winter, with backcountry trips to get to the top. Then they will climb, hike, run and climb. Some destinations could be mountain bikes or paddling.

Their first summit was Round Mountain near the Elfin Lakes, which Haggar had chosen due to the avalanche conditions. The mountain, he said, was an easy summit.

“It was about the basics of the project. It’s a place Shawn and I have never been to, even though it’s very cramped in our back yard. So we got into the back country on a day that could have been questionable, and that would be it. ” That was another goal of our project, and we managed to get out there and make it super safe, “said Haggar.” Even if it wasn’t a spectacular summit climb or technical or anything, it did match our goals. “

Campbell added that a key component of the project is to involve friends and other like-minded adventurers. On the way to Round Mountain, for example, they came across a friend who joined them.

“A big part of the project is having a good time in our back yard with great people,” said Campbell.

In this way, Campbell and Haggar are also hoping for a partnership with BC Parks for civil science projects. You will also test some equipment for Prior Snowboards & Skis from Whistler.

Haggar – photographer, writer, videographer and polar guide – will document their trip. (His previous career as a professional snowboarder helps. This also applies to his mountain climbing career of more than 15 years.) If he doesn’t reach a summit, Campbell works as an emergency doctor at the BC Ambulance Service. He is also a ski patrol driver in Whistler, was an outdoor educator and is currently a volunteer at Squamish Search and Rescue.

“I am not a stranger for many days in nature and a little bit of suffering,” said Campbell. “This is certainly a big one.

The two were inspired by similar projects such as Cody Townsend’s 50 classic ski runs, Mark and Janelle Smiley’s attempt to climb the 50 Classic Climbs, and the 50 peaks of photographer Scott Kranz in North Cascade National Park.

It’s been almost a decade since Campbell started pursuing such adventures. He reached out for Haggar and they realized that the park was about to be founded and they could celebrate it with 100 peaks, one for each year.

“I would say Garibaldi Park is great because it is so diverse,” said Haggar. “They have beautiful forests in the lowlands, breathtaking alpine areas and an impressive landscape, so if you want to go deeper into the peaks you can simply see Whistler Blackcomb. There are so many peaks that come from the top of the Whistler summit. And you say, ‘Oh, I wonder what it would be like to ski or explore there again.’ “

Follow us on benhaggar.com or on Instagram at @benhaggarphoto and @ shawnmc247.

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement