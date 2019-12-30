advertisement

EAGLES MERE, Pa. – People from all over Northeast and Central Pennsylvania prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations. One of the more intimate events takes place on Thursday evening in Sullivan County.

The Eagles Mere Inn has been organizing a New Year celebration with a theme for the past four years. This year the inn will be transformed into a real Moulin Rouge.

There are games, drinks, music and a nine-course menu!

advertisement

“The chef has been working on the starters for days. My wife is the pastry chef, she has been working on sandwiches for the deserts. Decorations had to be ordered months in advance, “said innkeeper Richard Lobach.

The municipality of Eagles Mere accommodates just under 150 people. The inn relies on tourists to maintain the business throughout the year.

People come from far and wide for this intimate New Year’s Eve party. The inn expects around 50 people to come for the nine-course menu.

Tom Glenwright and his wife traveled more than three hours from Rochester, New York to enter the New Year at the historic inn, which was built in 1887.

“We wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of the holiday and this is a great time to come here because it is very quiet,” said Glenwright.

“It’s just a fun party that isn’t as pretentious or overwhelming as some places. It’s just a nice place to be, “said Jacque Fetrow of Reading.

The Fetrow family has previously spent New Year’s Eve celebrations at the inn. Her family travels from Reading and Harrisburg to herald the New Year in Eagles Mere.

“Members of my family have been coming here for decades … and have been here at various New Year’s Eve celebrations to the point where some of us have bought property here and come here regularly,” Fetrow said.

There is still room to enter the party. Click here for more information: https://www.eaglesmereinn.com/

advertisement