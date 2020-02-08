advertisement

It is in the middle of winter and the other three seasons are just a frozen memory here in Whistler. But since the people who name International Days of Everything do not pay attention to the seasonality of the hemispheres, you will be forgiven for not marking February 2 as World Wetlands Day in your When calendar (although after the thunderstorm that ended in January) ), you may be dealing with a de facto wetland in your own garden).

As with other labels of this kind, World Wetlands Day highlights something of global importance that requires more of our collective attention. So the first question: Why are wetlands so important?

The list of answers is crowned by this startling fact: these highly productive ecosystems, in which terrestrial and aquatic habitats meet, cover only seven percent of the planet, but contain 40 percent of the world’s biodiversity. Approximately one million plant and animal species (e.g. molluscs, crustaceans, fish, amphibians, reptiles – particularly turtles and crocodiles – water birds and mammals) that live or breed in wetlands are threatened with extinction. The loss of wetlands thus means a net loss of biodiversity, while the preservation or restoration of these areas provides protection against this.

Wetlands are also a huge carbon sink – a natural solution to the effects of climate change and a support mechanism for a variety of ecosystems. Mangrove and estuary wetlands, which protect coastal areas from storms and floods, bind 50 times more carbon than tropical forests, and 30 percent of the carbon on land is stored in bogs. Marshes and swamps act as filters and clean the water by removing pollutants and sediments. As natural sponges, wetlands store rainwater and slowly release it to prevent flooding and drought. In fact, wetlands provide $ 47 a year trillion in vital services around the world, where a billion people depend on them to secure food, water and their livelihood.

Despite their obvious usefulness and key role, wetlands are disappearing worldwide three times faster as forests; 87 percent have disappeared since 1700 – a shocking 35 percent in the past 45 years. The main causes of wetland loss include land conversion (drainage and backfilling) and pollution. In the United States, Donald Trump’s environmentally criminal conservative government recently reversed key principles of the Clean Water Act that had protected wetlands, and Doug Ford’s incompetent and uninformed conservative government in Ontario made similar statements.

Here in Whistler, 75 to 80 percent of the valley’s original wetlands have been lost to questionable planned development. So what remains should be considered functionally sacrosanct. And yet they continue to be abused: dogs that are not on a leash dig through fish breeding areas in our sea parks, and invasive goldfish have been thrown into the lakes of Millar’s Pond and Pinecrest, Alpha, Nita and Alta – an ecological plague given that Goldfish the lakes eat eggs and juveniles from amphibians as well as native and stuffed wild fish in coastal wetlands.

I have spent a lot of time in wetlands, be it as a child watching frogs and dragonflies, as a graduate student studying salamanders, as a canoeist going from lake to river to lake, or as a science journalist who is concerned with climate change or an invasive species history persecuted and what always fascinates me the most is their diversity. Words like swamp. swamp. moor and fen tend to overlap in the vernacular, but everyone has their own definition based on chemistry, hydrology, seasonality, and vegetation, and thus playing their own role.

Some of the most amazing wetlands in the world are those that come and go from the landscape. The Okavango Delta in Botswana, a blind estuary that floods a vast landscape once a year, is the seasonal home of an enormous variety of wildlife and also a popular tourist attraction.

More permanent wetlands act as important waypoints in migration routes – such as Saskatchewan’s Chaplin / Old Wives / Reed Lakes area directly on the TransCanada Highway, which is part of the Shorebird Reserve Network in the western hemisphere and one of the most important migratory bird areas in North America. Canada’s second largest saline body of inland water is located on an area of ​​42,000 hectares, where over 30 coastal bird species nest or stop on the way to the Arctic every summer.

Scientists have long come to the view of the indigenous people that everything that lives is connected and has a purpose within this context. We need to educate from the beginning about such ecological thinking, the main guideline of which is to support all species (and thus their “function”) in order to maintain a balance in nature. Instead of thinking about them one day a year, active respect and protection of wetlands and their wildlife would mean a long way to achieve this goal all year round.

Leslie Anthony is a science and environmental writer who did her PhD on connecting the dots.

