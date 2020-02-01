advertisement

Livingston Hub, the property of the Livington Homeowners Association, by Brookfield Residential.

Supplied / Postmedia

Celebrate Lunar New Year on Feb. 1 with Chinese lion dances, other treats – and the opening of nine new show houses in Calgary’s Livingston neighborhood.

New model homes in the central community north of Brookfield Residential range from double to rear garage homes.

Homes from Avi, Brookfield Residential and Morrison Homes will launch nine new duplex and rear racing homes along Livingston Avenue N.E., adding even more opportunity and diversity to the community.

Jessie Seymour, Brookfield Residential senior manager’s marketing / community experience, says Livingston builders continue to provide homes for every phase of life, “whether you’re looking for your first home, your forever home, or you’re downsizing “.

New two-story homes, detached from Morrison Homes rear garage homes include Brooklyn (1,620 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths), Sutton 11 (1,562 square feet, three bedrooms and 2.5 baths) and Dexter ( 1,338 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths). It all starts at $ 300,000.

Brookfield Homes will open four new show homes – a mix of two-story detached rear garage and duplex models. They include the detached Carlisle 2, with 1,820 square feet., Three to four bedrooms, 2.5 – 3.5 baths, starting at $ 400,000 low, and Linden’s double with 1,415 square feet, two to four bedrooms, and 2.5 to 3.5 baths with attic options, starting at $ 300,000. Homes from Avi are opening two, two storey double homes including Sasha with 1,431 square feet., Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, starting at $ 300,000 low. Livingston was launched in 2017 and will eventually be home to 30,000 residents.

The show’s new homes are close to the Livingston Hub, the new 35,000-square-foot Homeowners Association facility and the park scheduled for completion this fall. The amenities center will include a splash park, badminton and tennis courts, a rink, an amphitheater and a playground.

The new show houses open Feb. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. with the Lunston Chinese Lunar New Year celebration. For more information, see the live streaming experience.

