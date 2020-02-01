advertisement

On Friday, General David Muhoozi, chief of defense forces of the Uganda People’s Defense Force, ordered Singo buildings (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The head of the defense forces of the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF), General David Muhoozi ordered the 9 blocks recently completed for the homes of senior non-commissioned officers, the senior officers ‘mess, the officers’ mess, stores, the communication center, and also laid a stone to the resumption of new work on the 5 blocks of the officer’s houses.

General Muhoozi, when commissioning the new infrastructure at Singo, said that this shows an improvement and a gradual transition from known mud houses (mama yingiya pole) to modern houses.

“As UPDF, we have priorities, now we are focusing all of our efforts on the well-being of our soldiers.

He also said: “For me, it is a double joy that this happens as we celebrate the 39 years of the army, it shows that we are growing up militarily,” said General Muhoozi.

The CDF thanked all those who made this success possible by recognizing the Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS), Lieutenant-General Joseph Musanyufu, the singular staff of the OSP, in particular Brigadier Bakasumba who launched the project and finally the engineering brigade which carried out the construction.

The CDF noted that this had failed until it resorted to the direct work policy in 2015, which saw the project partially concluded. He mentioned other projects in the second division and Nakasongola under the same policy. What he said makes UPDF happy.

Gen Muhoozi asked the users to maintain the buildings so that they stay until their useful life. He concluded by congratulating everyone for making 39 years and asked the engineering brigade to complete the remaining work

Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS), said it was one of the stages in the development of the UPDF. “This direct work policy was adopted during the 2014/15 financial year, it is direct work by our engineers without resorting to builders. It showed that it is possible to keep up the pace. ” He stressed.

The 30,000 housing project will be funded by the government, but it will find the UPDF along the way because the institution will use its own resources.

The Commander’s Peace Support Operations Training Center, Col Walimbwa, thanked the CDF for honoring this function and also thanked him for supporting infrastructure development which he said added value. to the training and well-being of the school.

Col Wolimbwa said it means more environmental degradation, more time and concentration of trainees, as there is no more research of grass for construction and repairs, safe storage of food school and other facilities

The commander is committed to preserving and maintaining the infrastructure, he told the officers that it is their duty to preserve and maintain it for future generations. He thanked the strategic direction of the UPDF for the wise decision and the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affaurs (MODVA) for the support, the wanaichi for cheap labor and materials for the project and finally the engineering brigade for the good work.

The ceremony brought together the head of medical services, Major General Ambrose Musinguzi, the head of education Brig Muhanguzi, the chief political commissioner Brig Henry Masiko, the head of pensions and gratuities, Col Kefa Nyangweso, among others .

