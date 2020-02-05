advertisement

UPDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Joseph Musanyufu, presented the money on behalf of CDF Muhoozi (PHOTO / Courtesy)

NAKASEKE – The chief of the UPDF’s defense forces, General David Muhoozi, has donated UGX. 30 million to two development groups in the village of Bida Bujja in the Kasangombe sub-county in the Nakaseke district.

The money that was given by the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu was given to the Kasangombe Paperworkers Association and the Kasangombe Hatchery for development.

The cash donation was promised to the two groups during the regional launch of Tarehe Sita activities where the president of the L.C III zone, Mr. James Makanda, requested the assistance of the groups.

Mr. Makanda promised continued group supervision in order to achieve the project objective.

The UPDF will celebrate Tarehe Sita’s 39th birthday on February 6, 2020 on the Nakaseke Butalangu site under the theme “Consolidating the strategic partnership with the people to protect the achievements of liberation”.

The UPDF and the Rose Namayanja Foundation are also renovating the Bidabujja II health center in the Kasangombe sub-county, in the Nakaseke district.

This is part of the ongoing Tarahesita activities in the Greter Luwero area.

Speaking during the progress inspection Hon. Rose Namayanja, who is also the president of the Rose Namayanja Foundation, thanked God for the wonderful things done to the people of Nakaseke by the UPDF.

“Bulemezi participated in the fight and should celebrate Tarehe Sita on the basis of the historical significance of the Grand Luwero”.

She added.

Tarehe Sita always leaves a trace behind her, relying on a series of activities and development carried out in the communities where she is celebrated.

The Honorable Namayanja applauded the UPDF for the support, quality and speed of the work accomplished in the construction of the health center.

