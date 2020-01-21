advertisement

January 21, 2020 11:40 PM EST

(CNN) – The new coronavirus, which has infected hundreds and killed six victims in China, is now in the United States.

Health officials say a male patient is isolated in a Washington hospital.

advertisement

The man is said to have recently traveled from Wuhan to Washington.

Officials are currently compiling a list of people the patient has had contact with since returning.

Not much is known about this new virus, except that it can spread from person to person.

The disease control and prevention centers are now expanding the control of passengers arriving from Wuhan to two additional US airports: Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International and Chicago O’Hare International.

All passengers flying from Wuhan to the United States will now fly to either of these two airports, or Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, or JFK in New York, which all started the demonstrations last week.

advertisement