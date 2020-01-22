advertisement

The bizarre new virus strain that popped up in China weeks ago has now found its way to the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have just announced that the first confirmed case of viral infection has been documented in the states, although it is probably not the last.

The virus was first discovered in Wuhan, China, and the person who fell ill in the US had just returned to the same region on January 15. Where the individual came into contact with the virus remains unknown.

“The patient sought care at a medical facility in Washington State, where the patient was being treated for the disease,” the CDC explains. “Based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, health care providers suspected this new corona virus. A clinical specimen was collected and sent to CDC overnight, where laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis yesterday. “

The CDC and health officials in the United States have been preparing for this day for some time. The newly identified virus started in a small group of people near a fish market in Wuhan, but gradually spread. It was initially assumed that the virus could not jump from person to person, but since then it has been proven that it is false.

In the CDC bulletin, the agency includes a plan to ensure that everyone with the virus is detected when they enter the country. This includes health examinations at airports that accept flights from areas in China where the virus was found.

So far it has been confirmed that several hundred people have the virus, and a handful of them have died. Currently, the CDC’s focus is monitoring the situation in Washington to ensure that the virus does not spread there.

Image source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock

