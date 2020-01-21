advertisement

The United States announced their first confirmed case of a new virus that appeared in Wuhan, China last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. The virus has already made hundreds of people sick and killed six people in Asia.

The male patient is isolated at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. He is a resident of Snohomish County in Washington.

The man traveled from Wuhan to Washington, but said he did not go to the animal markets where many of the patients were infected.

Officials compile a list of people the patient may have had contact with since returning to the United States. The Wuhan virus can spread from person to person, but not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or flu.

The CDC does not identify the patient.

The CDC also announced on Tuesday that it will start screening passengers flying directly or indirectly from Wuhan to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

On January 17, the CDC began screening passengers arriving from Wuhan to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, followed by Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

