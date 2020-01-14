advertisement

CCTV showed missing man Hayden Marshall falling into the Derwent River in downtown Derby, police confirmed.

The 28-year-old was seen walking along the water at River Gardens when he appeared to be falling into the water.

advertisement

Derbyshire police did a specialized search in the area and further down, but were unable to locate it.

The officers have been in regular contact with Mr. Marshall’s family and say they are being supported at this time.

Hayden was wearing a blue and white check shirt, blue jeans and a black leather jacket when he disappeared around 1:15 a.m. on December 17.

Officers investigating his disappearance say they have followed a number of lines of inquiry, including a review of downtown CCTV footage.

The image above shows Mr. Marshall walking through the city center towards the River Gardens.

No one else could be seen in the images when it fell into the water.

Detective Inspector Daniel Phillips said, “I want to thank the public for their help during the search for Hayden.

“It is clear that Hayden is a much loved friend, son and co-worker and the officers spent a long time looking for Hayden.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“The images captured at the River Gardens focused our attention on the Derwent River and research was done in the city center as well as further downstream.

“However, at that time, this research did not find Hayden.

“Hayden’s family, friends and co-workers remain on our minds right now and specially trained officers support his immediate family.”

.

advertisement