Detectives investigating an attempted robbery of a Co-Op store in Leicester in which staff were threatened with a gun have released a video surveillance image of a man they hope to find.

Police were called to the Rowlatts Hill Road store, Rowlatts Hill, shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 9.

Members of the public were inside the store at the time, police said.

The video surveillance image released today does not show the man’s face, but officers hope he could be found if people recognized his clothing or any other characteristic.

The Co-Op store at Rowlatts Hill Road

Leicestershire police said in a statement, “A man entered the store and pointed what was supposed to be a handgun at the store staff and asked for money.

“Shortly after the suspect left the store empty-handed.

“No one was injured during the incident.”

Detective Constable Vicki Hudson said, “Our investigations into the incident have been ongoing since it was reported to us.

“We are now appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this image.

“We appreciate that the quality is not excellent, but we hope that someone will recognize the clothes or contact them if they have suspicions about their identity.”

Contact Det Con Hudson at 101.

