CCTV footage captured the moment a pickup truck descended from its player and crashed into a Derbyshire Chippy.

The accident occurred after a vehicle’s parking brake failed at Kirk Hallam on Thursday, January 9.

The Dashcam footage seems to show that the van is moving slowly on the road and ends up rolling in Captain Kirk Fish and Chips.

The vehicle crashed into a part of the store where staff stand to serve food.

Fortunately, owner Josh Dosanjh said the place was closed for a break at the time.

The father of two said, “If it had been 10 minutes later, there would have been children around.

“They enter the store for a drink. It could have been much worse.

“The point where the van arrived is where my staff are on duty.

“There is a fridge there and the fridge was thrown through the store because of the impact of the van.

“It could have hit one of the staff. It was something that kept coming back to my mind. “

The accident is expected to cost more than £ 5,000 in repairs.

The store was closed until further notice during the reconstruction.

Dosanjh continued, “The most important thing for us is the loss of business.

“It has an effect on me because I don’t want to lose my staff. We will lose money in the short term.

“It’s an accident, it’s something that can’t be helped.”

.

