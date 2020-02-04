advertisement

Popular YouTube media critic Joe Vargas, better known by his pseudonym AngryJoe, has removed his review of Star Trek: Picard from the platform after CBS copyrighted “13 seconds of the trailer” for Vargas in the video.

Vargas informed his fans of the problem on his Twitter page, stating that CBS had released a “manual block” for his video “Star Trek: Picard (2020) REFERENCE Full Episode Master” on the grounds that Vargas “13 Seconds “showed the publicly accessible trailer too close to another 13 seconds of the trailer. “

Assholes at @CBS @CBSAllAccess blocked worldwide my Star Trek: Picard Review for the courage to show 13 seconds of the publicly accessible trailer too close to another 13 seconds of the trailer. A manual block by the way. What happened to fair use? @startrekcbs @StarTrek @StarTrekNetflix #wth pic.twitter.com/qcZVKL3Us9

– Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) January 27, 2020

Given that the Star Trek: Picard trailer has been widely available for months, the reason for the decision by CBS has been questioned.

Not only is the trailer available, but CBS uploaded the entire first episode to YouTube on January 30, three days after they originally announced the Vargas video.

A few days later, Vargas’s video, along with the video’s monetization privileges, was fully restored, claiming the recovery was due to “the Angry Army causing a riot”.

Good news! Many thanks to the Angry Army for causing a riot when tweeting / emailing. I’m just shit that it was cut off in its prime and its views halved it. Give it a try if you haven’t already! Mission accomplished! #AJSA pic.twitter.com/JHnl7VlxjD

– Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) January 31, 2020

What do you think of CBS marking the review and restoring it days later?

