Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter accident in the Los Angeles region today. This news has obviously dominated both the sports world and the world as a whole.

While NBA games have gone as planned so far, with moments of silence or other tributes on the pitch. Several athletes have already played, including Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines. There was speculation throughout the round whether Tiger was informed of the news. Dottie Pepper reported early that Tiger’s Caddy, Joe LaCava, had been informed.

After Tiger finished a birdie on the 18th, CBS stayed with Woods and LaCava when they went to the goalscorer’s tent. At this point, LaCava was clearly delivering the message.

LaCava tells Tiger about Kobe. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/7EsIAuywKI

– Jay Rigdon (@ jayrigdon5) January 26, 2020

You can hear LaCava saying that he had to tell Tiger something shocking and then mention the helicopter crash.

It looked like Tiger’s Caddy, Joe LaCava was telling Tiger about the Kobe News. Tiger: Sorry ?!

– Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) January 26, 2020

In his interview with CBS’s Amanda Balionis, Woods confirmed that he hadn’t actually known it until that moment.

Tiger Woods responds to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death shortly after he finished his round on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/veQV7WYgE8

– GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) January 26, 2020

Apparently Woods was still processing the news when he thought about Kobe’s competitive fire and his overwhelming will to win. It is likely that Tiger was also unaware of the full extent of the tragedy. Few athletes reach the level of Kobe and Tiger, and it was a devastating moment to witness.

