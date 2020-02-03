advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31:20. It was their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, but not their first overall win. In 1970 they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV. However, if you tweeted from the CBS News account on Sunday evening, you didn’t have to read anything about it:

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate their first Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/q7SnuVpFk2

– CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2020

advertisement

Yeah no

Although we all make mistakes, one of this size is only a minor problem if you are the official CBS News account, have 7.14 million followers, and a biography titled “Your Source for Original Reports and Trusted News” is news that you definitely can’t trust.

And yes, media companies have already missed championships, but it never looks good. And if you add that to President Trump’s congratulations on the Great State of Kansas (the chiefs are playing in Kansas City, Missouri), it was quite a night of glitches for Twitter.

(CBS News on Twitter)

advertisement