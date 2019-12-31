advertisement

CBS News apologized Monday night for mistakenly showing viewers a photo of late US representative Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) During a section on Rep. John Lewis’ recent cancer diagnosis.

“Tonight at 6.30pm. ET broadcast the CBS Evening News, a photo was misidentified as Congressman John Lewis. We have replaced the photo in all programs and platforms. We deeply regret the mistake, ”the CBS Evening News account tweeted after the program.

Responses to the apology used words like “unacceptable” to describe the error. One asked, “Seriously?”

Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and President Donald Trump’s democratic goal this summer, died in October at the age of 68. As a 23-year-old House Veteran, he proved to be a key player in the impeachment investigation against Trump.

In July, Trump hit Cummings, calling his Baltimore district “rat and rodent infestation” and a “very dangerous and dirty place” where “no one wants to live”.

Cummings and Lewis have Trump’s attacks in common: Trump mocked the Georgia representative in 2017 for boycotting his inauguration and questioning the legitimacy of Trump’s election.

Of course, Cummings and Lewis – a key figure in the civil rights movement who worked with Martin Luther King Jr. – also have in common that they are black, which was sarcastic and condemned tweets from users who “guess all African Americans” still look the same … “

