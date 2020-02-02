advertisement

Brooks Koepka may have passed the 2019 PGA championship in Bethpage Black with another Wanamaker trophy, but thieves took 64 CBS cameras and other equipment with them.

According to a lawsuit, the network filed with the federal court seeking damages from a security firm, the CBS, should have secured things.

Here is Kathianne Boniello, who writes about the lawsuit in the New York Post:

advertisement

A security guard actually saw people with large black duffel bags running around in the dark and then loading the bags into vehicles, but did not take any action, as CBS Sports claimed in the Brooklyn federal newspapers.

The next morning, CBS Sports employees found that dozens of cameras were gone. They suspected that the capers were neither quick nor quiet. Instead of properly detaching the cameras from their tripods, the ham-robbers ripped them off their stanchions and left damaged devices scattered, as evidenced by legal documents raised against the California-based security company that was supposed to guard the devices.

The thieves “had taken a significant amount of time to steal a large number of separate bulky camera equipment in this way” and “caused significant noise and attracted the attention of (Contemporary Services Corp.) personnel,” said CBS Sports.

CBS is seeking nearly $ 1 million in damages from the lawsuit. Given the fact that CBS regularly reports on Twitter, the incident was a little surprising.

Hopefully they took the blimp cam …

– Thomas Hovore (@hovore) February 2, 2020

The CBS crew turns golf like a single camera sitcom

– Daniel (@DanielTWare) February 2, 2020

It’s hard to believe that CBS couldn’t prevent one of their three cameras from being stolen.

– Carl Spackler (@ CarlSpackler80) February 2, 2020

Looks like they left Konica Minolta’s swing vision behind.

– General Apathy (@bonafide_slide) February 2, 2020

Explains the advertisement every 5.5 minutes. These cameras don’t pay off.

– Johnathon Poppe (@ JPop942), February 2, 2020

That would never have happened in Augusta.

(New York Post)

advertisement