TCA: A number of new and recurring shows will soon be coming to CBS All Access as the streaming service aims to release one tent pole per quarter.

“The Twilight Zone” Season 2. Richard Linklater’s long-awaited return to television. DreamWorks’ redesign of several popular children’s franchises. The Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour 2020 CBS executive panel was not short of news, but it is time to start “Tooning Out the News”.

Marc DeBevoise, CEO and President of CBS Interactive, and Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President for Original Content of the CBS All Access Streaming Service, announced details of various upcoming CBS All Access projects during their TCA session in Pasadena on Sunday afternoon.

“Tooning” is an animated political comedy series produced by Stephen Colbert. It will include short daily sections and a full weekly episode that mocks the news and includes interviews with real guests. The trailer of the series contained a buzzing voice-over that made fun of current social and current issues. The shows within the show range from “virtue signs” where there is “no reason this white lady can’t do about herself” and “Inside The Hill” where “rich people agree”.

The DeBevoise and McNamara executive session focused on ViacomCBS’s CBS all access streaming service, which Duo saw strong growth in the increasingly competitive streaming market. According to DeBevoise and McNamara, there are more than 10 million subscribers between CBS All Access and the Showtime OTT service, according to which the originals were a key factor in the success of these platforms.

The upcoming release of CBS All Access includes the highly anticipated title “Star Trek: Picard”, which the duo is said to have extended for a second season. and the aforementioned season 2 of “The Twilight Zone” and the 10-part documentaries by Linklater (“Boyhood”).

The untitled Linklater series focuses on people who help unwanted, abused, or disabled animals. McNamara announced that Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter and Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata would be in the series presented. Jordan Peele will also write an episode starring Hale.

Although “The Twilight Zone” was a success for CBS All Access and “Star Trek: Picard” is a highly anticipated project, the company’s streaming service is still competing with a cutthroat market: Disney and Apple have recently had their own streaming Services released year, and WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are preparing to release HBO Max and Peacock in the coming months. DeBevoise said that CBS All Access is well positioned to stand out in the market thanks to its measured publishing strategy. CBS All Access will release one new show per month, including one tent pole per quarter, local CBS stations and sports like the UEFA Champions League, the latter of which will hit the market in 2021.

“The live component is unique, especially how we can use the CBS television network in an amazing way and also invest in other live content,” said DeBevoise.

The duo’s other CBS All Access revelations included a trio of upcoming animated children’s series – new versions of “Lassie”, “George of the Jungle” and “Mr. Magoo” – from DreamWorks Animations Classic Media, which will be streaming on January 17 Service debuts, and the upcoming series are part of the company’s recent effort to provide more family-friendly content on CBS All Access, which has seen the recent streaming of older shows such as “Bob the Builder”, “The Legend of Korra” and “Inspector Gadget” months.

The 2020 Winter Press Tour was the first TCA for ViacomCBS. CBS and Viacom completed their long-awaited merger in December, Although DeBevoise and McNamara found that CBS was using All Access content from both Viacom and CBS, they declined to provide further details on how the merger would affect the streaming service in the future.

