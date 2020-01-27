advertisement

Lisa Davis on Monday, September 18, 2017. Dean Pilling / Postmedia

Dean Piling / Postmedia

A Calgary Board of Education trustee is resigning, citing a motion passed at Sunday night’s meeting that endorses the undisclosed “councils” discussed behind closed doors.

advertisement

Lisa Davis said the board’s decision, which she voted against, shows a lack of transparency and “impediments” to her ability to continue serving as a trustee.

“I know this direction is not in the best interest of Calgary’s students, parents, staff, CBE or taxpayers,” Davis said in a Facebook post Monday. “Given this movement is essential to the continued limitations on my ability to fulfill my duties as a Believer, I announced today my resignation.”

Davis said she plans to officially submit her written resignation at the start of the next board meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The motion last Sunday said that “the Board of Trustees agrees to approve the advice as discussed on camera,” according to Davis’ Facebook post.

“While the tips were given inside the camera, I can’t speak specifically to the tips. However, this kind of recording of oral councils flies once again in the face of accepted democratic processes and genuine transparency, “she wrote.

“The board may pass motions, but those motions must be set out in a public forum. The public does not know what direction the Board is taking given the unclear wording of the motion, and I have registered my opposition to that.”

Last week, Davis told Postmedia that she planned to file a motion that would change board procedures and governance policy in order to improve transparency.

Davis said a unique policy at the CBE only allowed elected officials to file motions for public debate if they were first approved by the board behind closed doors, during the agenda-setting committee meeting whose cameras do not record minutes.

Because the CBE operates differently from the city council – which allows motions to be made public without prior approval – many ideas may never see the light of day, Davis argued.

“As publicly elected officials, we are supposed to do politics in public – not behind closed doors. Proposing and debating motions is essential to the democratic process – often more than a final decision.

Related

She said her motion would allow all of the proposed proposals to be debated in public, under the full control of public stakeholders.

In her statement Monday, Davis urged the province, which has ordered an independent audit of the CBE’s finances and governance, to address the issue related to a lack of transparency in the ongoing review.

“No democratically elected body can be allowed to hide information that is unpleasant or unpleasant for public disclosure,” Davis said.

“The responsibility of elected officials, of all levels, is secured only with the greatest possible transparency and through genuine democratic debate in public.”

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

advertisement