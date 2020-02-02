advertisement

A man who was hit with a hammer has a serious head injury after a violent clash near the University of Adelaide.

Police say the motive for attacking Kintore Ave is unclear. A 32-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested after being arrested by members of the public near Victoria Drive.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday when the police received reports of a serious attack involving a man armed with a hammer

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

A man told The Advertiser that he saw the victim lying in a pool of blood near a pedestrian crossing on the street.

media_cameraEmergency services at the crime scene on Kintore Ave. Picture: Ben Harvy

“There was blood everywhere and the man was just there,” he said. “There were people around him who tried to help.”

The arrested man was charged with serious bodily harm. He was refused bail and will appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident and has not spoken to the police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

