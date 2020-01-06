advertisement

Two weeks ago CBC’s The National aired a report on the homelessness crisis in Toronto, where the housing system is currently overwhelmed with people in need of a place to stay during the harsh winter nights, with many leaving for due to the lack of beds in many places. The CBC story failed to include any mention of the thousands of refugee seekers who have illegally entered Canada from the US border and sought refuge in Toronto in recent years which is a major factor in the overcrowding system.

The CBC then renewed the story and published it on Boxing Day. The story with the big release became the most popular story on the CBC website until Thursday afternoon, misinforming the public.

“It’s early morning in Toronto – the biggest, richest city in the country. People go about their business. But there is a crisis here that most people don’t really want to see. There are more homeless people in Toronto than Never before. And the thing is, do we even notice them anymore? Do we care? “CBC journalist Nick Purdon asks in the eight-and-a-half-minute long segment that doesn’t look at the cost or increased demand of the homeless population in Toronto.

“People are dying. Eight homeless people have died in Toronto in the past two months, and winter is starting. And that’s why activists are here in front of City Hall demanding that the City declare a state of emergency, “Purdon continues, not mentioning throughout history why there are more homeless people in Toronto – because there are tens of thousands of migrants coming through border or entry to Canadian airports and making refugee status applications in recent years.

While doing investigative reporting for True North in the first half of 2019 on Toronto’s homeless housing system, I discovered that the millions of dollars the City of Toronto spent on accommodation such as hotels, motels, other buildings and multimillion-dollar tents were primarily for refugee claimants, many staying in these countries for six months in order to be eligible for housing assistance lasting up to four years, even after finding employment. These types of accommodation are the best part of Toronto’s two-tiered housing system. Some of the older, dilapidated buildings (temporary homeless housing buildings) and homeless shelters, such as Seaton House, were planned to decompose years ago, but due to the influx of migrants and the general homeless population flying during the last few years they ‘ve kept their doors open indefinitely.

But none of these essential contexts for the homeless housing system crisis are mentioned in CBC reports that can only be described as journalistic negligence or malice.

“Kevin wants the City to create more shelter beds. The fact is, whether you make the minimum wage, or collect social assistance, it’s almost impossible to afford an apartment in Toronto nowadays. And so shelters are full,” Purdon reported. The CBC carelessly and without discussion.

Never forget that the City of Toronto has spent tens of millions of dollars more taxpayer dollars to expand the shelter system in recent years, or that Canada’s large immigration levels, Airbnb’s growing market, foreign home buyers, government housing subsidies and the influx of tens of thousands of refugee claimants are all affecting Toronto’s rising house prices and rents.

Ontario’s population grew by a staggering 93,000 in a single quarter! 39% of the 208,000 young Canadians. 82% immigrants. Not only are we blowing out of our budget numbers the supposed increase in 350,000 immigrants. Pressure on services and infrastructure to be noticed pic.twitter.com/umBGEbYj4q – Jay Kowal (@jaycola) December 19, 2019

No, instead, CBC reporters would rather tell Canadian homeless people deprived of any of this context, say there is a crisis, and then ask Canadians if they care, implying that taxpayers need to do more; Taxpayer funded CBC journalist mission accomplished.

Credit, where credit is due, though. The CBC took the time to humanize some homeless men, people dehumanized daily by a public that often claims they do not exist. However, a journalist’s job is not to tell a story based solely on emotions, without the most important facts, statistics and context on why this is happening.

Could it be, despite CBC’s David Cochrane, who mislead KPC MP Pierre Poilievre who suggested it, that the Canadian economy is not so healthy, so it is also a partial contributing factor to the problem of homelessness? in Canada, too?

The CBC’s own history of homelessness and the latest wild labor numbers, despite massive deficit spending by the Trudeau Liberals, are signs pointing to yes.

But the CBC wants to have its plate and eat it too.

In the CBC world, it is rarely the inability of the Liberal government to be the source of a problem, but strict Canadians do not pay enough money to fix the problem said by the Liberals.

“The thing is, when people talk about homelessness it’s often in terms of numbers and statistics like the ones above – but the issue really hits home when you meet people,” Purdon and another CBC reporter wrote in Thursday’s viral piece .

I have met many of Toronto’s homeless, foreign and native Toronto through my reporting. It is definitely an eye-opening experience, which is difficult to report because anyone with a pity of compassion ends up feeling for all these people, but no problem is fixed without fully understanding the underlying context of an issue, which is the job of a journalist to understand and explain.

Euphemisms like “irregular boundaries” or CBC reports that support the sources of a problem do nothing to inform the public or make things better. Instead, they allow the disastrous status quo not to be controlled.

It’s a sad day for journalism when the main comments in the comment section (surprisingly not closed) explain the situation much better than careless reporters. The comments from the CBC article. More comments from the CBC report.

