The injured titans fought for their lives in the playoffs and rallied after the 13-point deficit in the second half to take out North Penn.

TOWAMENCIN – It was a challenging season.

One that looked pretty promising and even seemed to be able to race for the conference title in December just to see injuries and a track where winning games was difficult. This brought Central Bucks South into the playoff bubble this week, with two games to go before the start of District One Class 6A playoffs.

But challenges are nothing new for this team or Senior Point Guard Evan D’Orazio.

On Tuesday, D’Orazio and the Titans recovered from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter and defeated North Penn with a jumping horse from Alex Dietz and one second left for a 50-48 win in a game from SOL Continental Conference.

“We had to stick together,” said D’Orazio, who had nine points on Tuesday, including an important 3-pointer in the second half and a couple of free throws too late. “Because most teams are just starting to fight each other when they start losing a number of games, but we always stay together, we are always a team.” This is what helps us win games like this. “

Finale: CB South 50, North Penn 48 … Dietz with the victorious knight with 1 second advantage for @ CBSouthBasketb1 … Dietz ends with 24 points, 7 rebounds

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), February 5, 2020

But this group of players has been doing what they have to offer all season.

“We have had a number of injuries all year round and now we (Josh Consoletti) are injured,” said D’Orazio. “When (Nick) Wursta and Josiah (Harrison) step up, it shows how much we really are a team.”

19 seconds remaining … @ CBSouthBasketb1 48, @npknightsbball 48 … Jones bucket binds him, CB South owned pic.twitter.com/dIVXdJSWgg

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), February 5, 2020

D’Orazio is one of the few seniors to really play varsity basketball for the first time this season. A year ago, he played the most in the joint venture, but was never sulked or discouraged. Instead, he waited, studied, and looked forward to his opportunity.

“I swung last year (joint venture and university), so I only saw and learned from Cole Prezelski and Brady (Prezelski) so I couldn’t play that much,” he said, referring to the twin brothers who mean mine Graduated last May. “Now, this year, after all the injuries, I’m trying to play my best basketball game out there.

“It was definitely trying to learn. I knew the boys in front of me, these seniors, they knew what they were doing. I just wanted to learn from them and grow as a player. “

He wasn’t on the grid at the start of the season either, but an injury to teammate Zach O’Connor gave him a chance. On Tuesday he barely got off the ground and was firmly at the point guard.

But he was quick to pay tribute to his teammates and point out the team chemistry that is unique on and off the pitch.

“We’re all hanging out,” he said. “We watch football games. We’re going to eat. We are really just a team. A great team. “

Regarding his future in basketball, D’Orazio looks forward to playing with his teammates in the off-season, and after waiting for his chance to play in high school at university level, he may be looking for a new chance in college.

“I’m not sure yet,” he said. “I’ll try to see what happens.”

Boys basketball games with the impact of the District One playoffs tonight. 24 teams qualify … Council Rock South (20) at William Tennent (21) … Central Bucks South (23) at North Penn (25) … Pennsbury (27) receives Truman … Neshaminy (29) nonleague with Pope John Paul II. @HSGameOn

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), February 4, 2020



